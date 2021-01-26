When Mohammed Siraj hilariously misinterpreted Ravichandran Ashwin’s batting advice

India’s tour of Australia was all about guts and glory. But, there were a few fun moments as well. One of them featured Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Ashwin, who possesses good leadership skills, tried to guide pacer Mohammed Siraj during one of his net batting sessions. However, what Ashwin told him and how Mohammed Siraj interpreted the same, led to an amusing situation during the practice session.

Giving details on the same, Rathour told Ashwin in a YouTube chat:

“(Mohammed) Siraj can bat. In one of the practice games he had a partnership of 80-90 runs with (Jasprit) Bumrah. And, he batted reasonably well. So, I was happy with the way he bats. So, one of the net sessions, he comes into bat. And suddenly, he just jumped from the leg side guard and stood outside off. First ball I bowled to him hit the middle stump when he was standing somewhere on the seventh-eighth stump.

Rathour further continued the conversation:

“I said, what are you doing? He (Mohammed Siraj) said, I had a word with Ashwin, and he has told me to move around the crease and not be a stationary target. I said, but that suggestion must have been when somebody must be bowling bouncers to you. First you need to see what the bowler is bowling.”

In a light-hearted tone during the chat, Rathour requested Ashwin to stop interfering with the batting nets to avoid Mohammed Siraj-like awkward situations.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Ashwin clarifies his words of wisdom to Mohammed Siraj

Explaining his stance, Ashwin said that the advice of moving around in the crease was to be followed when Mitchell Starc bowled bouncers at Siraj. Ashwin went on to elaborate:

“I told (Mohammed) Siraj when Starc bowls, his only intent is to bowl short and hit the bowlers. So, if he is looking to hit you with bouncers and puts a field around, if you can move around the crease and then defend the ball straight, it would be great. I was never aware of his whole strategy where he thought he can step outside the off-stump.”

Summing up the fun situation, Rathour himself gave a tip to Ashwin. He said:

“Next time you have a conversation, make sure you discuss the details of what you are trying to suggest.”