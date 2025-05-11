When MS Dhoni-led Team India wore their mother's names on their jerseys in an ODI vs New Zealand [Watch]

Team India cricketers sported special jerseys with the names of their mothers on the back during the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Vizag during a home series in 2016. It was a wonderful gesture to appreciate the contributions of mothers. Fans have been reminiscing about the match on the occasion of Mother's Day today (May 11).

The five-match ODI series between the two teams was evenly poised at 2-2 going into the final match in Vizag on October 29, 2016. Indian captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Stalwarts Rohit Sharma (70) and Virat Kohli (65) hit brilliant half-centuries and set a good platform for the team. MS Dhoni (41), Kedar Jadhav (39*), and Axar Patel (24) chipped in with handy contributions in the middle-order to help India reach 269 for six in 50 overs.

Amit Mishra then spun a web around the New Zealand batters and picked up a five-wicket haul to help his side bundle out the visiting team cheaply for 79 in 23.1 overs. Axar Patel (2/9) and Co. supported him well as the hosts won the ODI series with a clinical 190-run victory in the decider.

You can watch a few moments of the match in the videos below:

"It's an initiative to appreciate contributions of the mothers" - MS Dhoni on Indian players wearing special jerseys during 5th ODI vs New Zealand 2016

Speaking during the toss, MS Dhoni revealed the reason for Indian cricketers wearing jerseys with their mothers' names. He stated that it was an initiative to appreciate their contributions on a public platform. Dhoni said:

"It's an initiative to appreciate contributions of the mothers. If you ask me, it was always about how emotionally connected I was to my mom. It's not like the dads are not there, they're there, but just that we often don't appreciate mothers role in a way we should do. It's good that it has been put on a public platform."

"I would request the whole country one thing, we often talk about soldiers and get patriotic before 26th January or 15th August. What's important is get up everyday and thank them for what they are doing. We need to appreciate mother's in the same way," the iconic cricketer added.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was adjudged the Player of the Match, following his sensational spell of 6-2-18-5 in the second innings.

