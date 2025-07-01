When MS Dhoni top-scored with fighting fifties in each innings of ENG vs IND 2011 Edgbaston Test [Watch]

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni endured one of the worst moments of his illustrious career when Team India suffered a 0-4 Test series whitewash in England in 2011. The embarrassing series defeat came immediately after India's glorious title run in the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni.
Yet, the 43-year-old did not go down without a fight in the England Test series despite the lop-sided scoreline. With India trailing 0-2 in the best-of-four affair, the champion wicketkeeper batter scored half-centuries in both innings of the third Test at Edgbaston.
After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, the visitors were reduced to 92/5 in the first innings. However, Dhoni scored a defiant 96-ball 77 with 10 boundaries and three maximums to help India post a respectable 224.
Unfortunately for India, their bowlers were found wanting as the hosts amassed an incredible 710/7 declared in response. Under pressure, the Indian batting came apart again in the second innings at 87/5 when Dhoni came out to bat.
He smashed another brilliant 74* off 79 balls with 13 boundaries, yet India could not stave off an embarrassing innings and 242-run defeat.
Here are the highlights of Dhoni's back-to-back 70+ scores, the lone silver lining in an otherwise disappointing 2011 Edgbaston Test:
After conceding the series with the third Test loss, India suffered another innings defeat in the final Test at the Oval to go down in a 0-4 whitewash.
How did MS Dhoni fare in Tests in England?
MS Dhoni was among the few Indian batters to thrive in the challenging English conditions in Tests. While the 43-year-old endured his share of low scores in England, he finished with a respectable average of 37.04 in 12 Tests.
Despite never reaching three figures in a Test match in England, he scored eight half-centuries in 23 innings. Dhoni is famously remembered for his match-saving 76* in his first-ever Test in England at Lord's in 2007.
India won that three-match series 1-0. His highest score of 92 in England came two Tests later at the Oval in the same series.
MS Dhoni also enjoyed success with the bat in India's 2014 tour of England, scoring four half-centuries in the five Tests despite a 1-3 series defeat. Unfortunately, he struggled as captain, with India losing seven out of the nine Tests in 2011 and 2014.
