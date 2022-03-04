When Shane Warne handed Michael Clarke his ODI shirt number 23

It's easy to describe Shane Warne — full of life, laughter, and one of the finest cricketers to have played the sport. He was an Australian hero and the man who bamboozled the best of batters during his time.

Which makes it all the more tragic that he passed away on Friday (March 4) due to a 'suspected' heart attack. As per Fox Sports, the legendary former cricketer's management team released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday, saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Shane Warne's numbers are staggering. 708 Test wickets, 293 ODI wickets, and 70 T20 scalps shows the class and the quality the Aussie great had. Off the field, Warne was seen as a man who could identify talent and one of those he recognised as a future great was former captain of Australia, Michael Clarke.

In his book, 'Michael Clarke: My Story', the former World Cup-winning captain recounts how he was given the number 23 jersey. Number 23 being formerly what Warne had on his shirt.

Dan Kay 💙 @dankay Dumbstruck by the awful news about Shane Warne. Few have ever had the impact on their sport he made on cricket. Terrifying when your team were facing him but mesmerising too. Privileged to be there the day he got his 600th wicket in that unforgettable 2005 Ashes. RIP legend 🏏 Dumbstruck by the awful news about Shane Warne. Few have ever had the impact on their sport he made on cricket. Terrifying when your team were facing him but mesmerising too. Privileged to be there the day he got his 600th wicket in that unforgettable 2005 Ashes. RIP legend 🏏💔 https://t.co/50PJJzQTIE

Shane Warne's recognition of Michael Clarke's talent

The question is, why, of all people, Clarke was given the distinct honour of having Warne's jersey number. We know the answer: It was a mark of respect from Shane Warne towards Clarke whose original jersey sported 49.

Warne last played ODIs in 2003. After Clarke's emergence on the international stage, the legendary leg-spinner decided to hand over his jersey number to the right-handed batsman as he saw him as a future great.

Clarke remembered this gesture by the Aussie great.

"I say, 'what an honor. Thank you. I am so in awe of him, it isn't funny. I would wear 49 to the end of my career with pride, but when Shane Warne hands you number 23, it's the ultimate compliment. I would never consider saying no."

Warne has the distinction of being named one of Wisden's 5 Cricketers of the Century for his stellar achievements in a 15-year decorated career between 1992 and 2007.

Liam Livingstone @liaml4893 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend! https://t.co/KN3zfpankK

Also paying tributes to Warne and his jersey number was English cricketer Liam Livingstone.

"The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23 😢😢 sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend ."

With the cricket fraternity yet to come to terms with the news of his death, it is only a matter of time before more such heartwarming tales are shared.

