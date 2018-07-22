Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 batsmen whose Test century never resulted in a loss for India in England

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22 Jul 2018

Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly gestures
Sourav scored three Test centuries in England

For the past several years, England has proved to be one of the toughest teams to beat in the longer formats of the game, especially at home. Playing England at home has been proved to be one hell of a task.

Predominantly, it has been England's bowling which has reaped fantastic results for them in Test cricket. However, there have been many Indian batsmen who have faced the England bowling line-up at ease. 

India has enjoyed a rich history of batsmen par excellence which includes the likes of Vijay Merchant, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and the list has no end. 

Amongst all of these great cricketers, there have many other names who have proved to be quite instrumental in Test cricket for the Indian and enjoy some unique records in Test cricket.

Thus, in this article, we will look into 4 Indian batting greats whose Test centuries have never resulted in a defeat for India in England.

Note: All the batsmen with a minimum double of 500 Test runs and two half-centuries in England have been considered in the list.

(All statistics as on 22 July 2018)

#4 Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath - India
Gundappa Viswanath, nicknamed as Vishy, was a genuine expert with the bat. His stroke-making, especially the late-cut effected with lumberjack-strong wrists, was zero less than eternal. 

With nimble feet, he was equally good against pace and spin. He boasted to be one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket, especially in Tests. Having possessed an immense ability of acclimatization, he proved to be one of the best batsmen for India at overseas tours, predominantly in England. He enjoyed a good record in England. 

Vishy played 13 Test matches in England and scored 858 runs at a modest average of 39.00 which also includes nine half-centuries and a solitary century with the highest score being 113. Also, Vishy is one of the very few batsmen whose Test centuries never resulted in a defeat for India.

