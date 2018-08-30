Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Where is India losing despite having such a batting prowess? 

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
54   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:08 IST

Indian Cricket team is under a radar of criticism and appraise as India defeated England to avoid a possible embarrassment at the hand of British. The result might have brought a certain amount of relief to Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in particular, however, the fact that the mighty batting line-up of India is continuing to be a constant disappointment comes out as an early alarm. In 3 matches, the bowling department has done its job efficiently and its evident enough that Indian bowlers have been effective against the English in their home ground.

The shocking thing about India is out of 11decorated batsmen, just four Indian batsmen have gone past 50 runs.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Four

India being ranked 1st in Test ranking became an instant favourite. In the first Test match, Indian batting order collapsed on 274 runs henceforth failing to start a lead with Virat Kohli contributing with a sumptuous 149 runs. In England's 2nd inning, the Indian bowlers again restricted the batsmen on 160. The Indian batting line-up once again failed to capitalize and lost the match by 31 runs.

At the end of the 5th day, the Indian captain said," Our shot selection could have been better. We definitely need to apply ourselves better with the bat, but England came back superbly and we need to take the positives and move forward.

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four

In the 2nd Test match played at Lord's, the Indian batting line up once again succumbed to a very low score of just 107 runs. The day didn't go well for bowlers either as England hammered 396 runs on board. India in return managed to get 130 runs thus lost the match by an inning and 159 runs.

The 3rd Test match was a "win to survive". One defeat and India would have lost the series however with the victory at Trent Bridge India they still have a fighting chance.

With a new mindset, the openers gave a good start to India. A collective effort from the team and a blistering 97 from Kohli helped India to register the humongous score of 329 runs on board.

In the Ist inning of England, Indian bowling department once again played its role and reduced the English batsmen to 161 runs. India's second inning started with a solid start from the openers and another mindblowing century from Virat Kohli, 72 runs from Cheteshwar Pujara and a brilliant 52* runs from Hardik Pandya tolled the tally to 352 runs. In their quest for victory, English batsmen lost some crucial wickets and were all out on 317 runs leading India to win by a whopping 203 runs.

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

Victory in the third Test was a combined endeavour. Both batsmen and bowlers did a strong job to bring India back into the competition. The Indian bowling department has continued to develop itself and has proved a lifesaver when needed. The 4th Test will be a very crucial one for Indian batting lineup and keep the series hopes alive.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Highest team total in India vs England Tests
Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
silent guy with ray of hopes
Cheteshwar Pujara - A vital cog in Indian batting line-up
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
4 areas where India still need to improve in the current...
RELATED STORY
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
Why Cheteshwar Pujara is receiving a lot of flak
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Three players who repaid Kohli's...
RELATED STORY
3rd Innings Declarations : A bit too safe, a bit too bold
RELATED STORY
India's batting corrigendum on swinging tracks
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
3 best comeback wins by India under Virat Kohli's Leadership
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us