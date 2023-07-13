Where does the NatWest final of 2002 rank amongst India's best ODI tournament triumphs?

On this day, July 13, 2002, India registered one of the most famous white-ball wins in their cricketing history. The Men in Blue chased down a 326-run target to beat England in the NatWest Series final at Lord’s. While chasing a 325-plus score in ODIs was a big achievement in itself back then, it was the manner in which India triumphed that makes the win all the more memorable.

Batting first after winning the toss, England posted 325/5 on the board in their 50 overs. Marcus Trescothick (109 off 100 balls) played an excellent knock, but captain Nasser Hussain (115 off 128) enjoyed extraordinary luck en route to his hundred to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Chasing 326, the Men in Blue got off to a terrific start as Sourav Ganguly (60 off 43) and Virender Sehwag (45 off 49) added 106 for the opening wicket. However, India lost their way and crumbled to 146/5.

Mohammad Kaif (87* off 75) and Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63) then featured in a partnership for the ages as the Men in Blue came from behind to register an iconic win.

NatWest triumph among India’s top five ODI final wins

Indian team scripted a historic win to lift their maiden World Cup trophy in 1983.

Undoubtedly, the 2002 NatWest final features among Team India’s top five wins in ODI tournaments. On top of the table is obviously the 1983 World Cup final win, when India beat the then-mighty West Indies against all odds at Lord’s.

Sent into bat by West Indies, India put up a poor batting display to be bowled out for 183. Kris Srikkanth top-scored with 38, while Sandeep Patil (27) and Mohinder Amarnath (26) also chipped in with handy contributions. The total seemed inadequate as Andy Roberts (3/32), Malcolm Marshall (2/24), and Michael Holding (2/26) ran through India’s batting.

Amarnath (3/12), Madan Lal (3/31), and Balwinder Sandhu (2/32), however, starred with the ball to lift the team to a historic win that changed Indian and world cricket forever.

The Men in Blue celebrate after winning the 2011 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Twenty-eight years after Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup at Lord’s, MS Dhoni led India to their second triumph in the competition. The glorious win in 2011 features at No. 2 on the list. India chased down 275 against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to become the first team to win the ODI World Cup at home.

The Men in Blue were in trouble in the chase at 31/2. However, Gautam Gambhir (97) led the fightback, while Dhoni (91*) played a captain’s knock. Kohli also chipped in with 35, while Man of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 21*. The video of Dhoni hitting the winning six has gone on to become one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history.

Some critics and fans might opine that the NatWest final deserves a place in the top three. However, India’s triumph in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket final at Melbourne pips it because of the quality of the opposition. India hammered a strong Pakistan side by eight wickets in a memorable final.

The Indian team won the 1985 World Championship of Cricket by defeating Pakistan in the final. (Pic: Getty Images)

Bowling first, India held a Pakistan batting line-up comprising Mudassar Nazar, Javed Miandad, Imran Khan, Saleem Malik, and Ramiz Raja to 176/9. Kapil Dev (3/23) and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (3/35) were the standout performers for India with the ball.

In reply, the Indians romped home to victory in 47.1 overs as Kris Srikkanth scored 67 off 77, while Ravi Shastri was unbeaten on 63 off 148.

Zaheer Khan celebrates his team’s victory in the 2002 Natwest final. (Pic: Getty Images)

There’s no denying that the Men in Blue had an extremely tough task in the 2002 NatWest final as well. But with all due credit to the players, they were helped to an extent by a weak England bowling line-up that featured Alex Tudor, Ronnie Irani, and Paul Collingwood.

Team India’s 2013 Champions Trophy win rounds off the top five with regard to India’s iconic triumphs in ODI finals. In a match reduced to 20 overs per side in Birmingham, the Men in Blue batted first and were held to 129/7 as Ravindra Jadeja scored 33* off 25.

The Men in Blue are ecstatic are winning the 2013 Champions Trophy. (Pic: Getty Images)

The all-rounder chipped in with the ball as well, claiming 2/24 as England were restricted to 124/8. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/15) stifled the English batting, while Ishant Sharma (2/36) picked up key wickets.

Again, while the performance was a memorable one, England were not a great white-ball unit back then. Their top four, featuring Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, and Joe Root, would not have given bowlers sleepless nights.

Having said that, the 2013 Champions Trophy was the last time India won an ICC event, so it remains special.

