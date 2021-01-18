"Where's the uproar now?" - Twitter erupts as Rohit Sharma shadow bats in front of Steve Smith

Twitter erupted with a wide array of opinions as Rohit Sharma did a Steve Smith by shadow batting during Australia's second innings on Monday. Smith watched quietly from the side of the pitch as the Mumbaikar came in front of the stumps, practiced a front-foot shot and walked towards the other end.

The incident in Brisbane has cause quite some uproar. Earlier in the Test, Steve Smith had allegedly scuffed Rishabh Pant's guard marks at the crease. Post Smith's actions, Pant had to re-take his guard, and the Australian star received quite a few brickbats for what he did.

In response, the Australian cricket fraternity had rallied behind their star batsman, labelling the action as another of Smith's quirks. Even the Indian camp had clarified tt wasn't an issue for them as Pant wasn't even aware of what had happened.

Twitterati questions Indian fans' reactions to Rohit Sharma's shadow batting

Earlier today, netizens raised questions on fans' contrasting reactions to both the incidents. While Steve Smith was unsubstantially labeled as a 'cheater', Rohit Sharma was seen as just having fun.

Rohit Sharma shadow batting on the crease during the Australian batting innings. Where's the uproar now about HIM being a cheater and banning him like people did against Steve Smith? #AUSvIND — Daniel Mc (@pup218) January 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma scuffing the pitch. Ban him, push him into a bottle and bury it in Antarctica ice caps.... 🤬#AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/1vDqOrz4n4 — The Red cherry 🏏 (@Redcherrytweets) January 18, 2021

I presume the same overreactions are being prepared for what Rohit Sharma was just shown to be doing? — Brett McKay (@BMcSport) January 18, 2021

Where r the crybabies now? Resting? Have a look, Rohit Sharma has become quirky too. — Livek Dharma (@livek002) January 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma's shadow batting leaves fans in splits

While some Twitter users found Rohit Sharma's actions unlawful, others just saw the fun side of it.

Rohit Sharma you shadow batting legend!!!! #AusVind — Murali End 🇱🇰 (@MuraliEnd) January 18, 2021

You can take batting out of Rohit Sharma. But you cannot take Rohit Sharma out of batting. #Legend pic.twitter.com/slZbMJKEkA — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 18, 2021

Twitterati slams commentators for comparing Rohit Sharma's shadow batting with Steve Smith

As Rohit Sharma shadow batted, Sanjay Manjrekar compared Rohit's actions to that of Smith's, and said the Indian star opener was also wrong to shadow practice. On the Australian broadcast channels as well, commentators and experts promptly compared the two incidents.

However, most fans weren't happy with it and took potshots at the commentators.

@sanjaymanjrekar Are you really saying what #RohitSharma did and what #SteveSmith did is the same?

Maybe have a look at the video again — 😎 (@trippyyhippy) January 18, 2021

Hey @gilly381 the difference between the Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma examples were 1) Steve Smith didn’t have to bat again on that wicket 2) Sharma didn’t scuff the crease. It was literally a 2 second shadow shot. 3) Steve Smith isn’t left handed #AUSvsIND — Humblebraggard (@WorimiFella) January 18, 2021

.@sanjaymanjrekar How on earth is Rohit Sharma doing the same thing by shadow batting on the pitch vs. Steve Smith scuffing the batsman's guard?



Are you keen on getting popular with Australians and sell your country men out? #indvsaus2020 — Gaurav Chattur (@chatturg) January 18, 2021

@FoxCricket discussing too much on rohits reaction around the crease and saying he did similar to what Smith did. Wrong. @ImRo45 @stevesmith49 — Ankit Agrawal (@Ankit7Agrawal) January 18, 2021

Steve Smith's take on the shadow batting incident

Steve Smith earlier clarified his position on the whole saga, saying it's one of his habits to mark the center.

“It’s something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers, and then out of habit I always mark centre. It’s such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India yesterday,” said Smith.

The riveting fourth Test between India and Australia is underway in Brisbane, with Australia currently on 202/5 at the time of writing this piece.