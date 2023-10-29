Who has claimed most wickets for India against England in ODIs?

Team India will face England in match number 29 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. India have been in exceptional form in the tournament, winning five out of five matches. They will be keen to continue their great run. In contrast, England are last in the points table, with one win from five games.

The Men in Blue began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. In subsequent matches, they registered emphatic triumphs over Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Team India then overcame their jinx against New Zealand in ICC events, defeating the Kiwis by four wickets in Dharamsala. The hosts can reclaim their position at the top of the points table with a win on Sunday.

Looking at the head-to-head ODI numbers between India and England, the Men in Blue enjoy a 57-44 lead over the Englishmen. Speaking of leading wicket-takers, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has claimed the most wickets for India against England in ODIs. In 25 matches, he has picked up 38 scalps at an average of 24.63 and an economy rate of 4.86, with two four-wicket hauls.

Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is second on the list. He picked up 36 wickets in 23 ODIs at an average of 25.33 and an economy rate of 4.20, with two five-wicket hauls. Ravichandran Ashwin, Javagal Srinath, and Kapil Dev complete the top five list among Indian bowlers with the most wickets against England in ODIs.

Ashwin has picked up 35 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 5.12. Former India pacer Srinath also claimed 35 scalps in 21 matches, averaging 23.68 at an economy rate of 4.38, with one five-wicket haul. Kapil picked up 28 wickets in 23 games at an average of 28.07 and an economy rate of 3.76.

Most wickets for India against England in ODI World Cup

Speaking of the Men’s ODI World Cup, Kapil holds the record for having claimed the most wickets for India against England in the ICC event. He picked up seven wickets in three matches at an average of 15.85 and an economy rate of 3.58.

Former India left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra is second on the list. He played only one World Cup match against England in Durban in 2003, registering excellent figures of 6/23.

Zaheer Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Srinath have five scalps each to their name in ODI World Cup matches against England.