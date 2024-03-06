Who is Jaker Ali? 5 interesting facts about Bangladesh batter who scored a stunning 68 vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I

Jaker Ali grabbed the headlines on Monday, March 4, with a swashbuckling 68-run knock in the first T20I of the series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old batter smacked a 34-ball 68, but his efforts ended in a losing cause as Bangladesh fell three runs short of their target.

Sri Lanka scored a mammoth 206-run first-innings total at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh were down to 30/3 in the powerplay, but half-centuries from Ali and Mahmudullah guided the home team closer to the target.

Mahmudullah scored 54 runs off 31 balls, while Ali whacked four fours and six sixes in his quickfire 68. In the end, the latter lost his wicket in the 20th over and Sri Lanka managed to stop Bangladesh at 203/8.

Although Bangladesh lost the T20I match, Jaker Ali received plenty of praise for his whirlwind knock. On that note, here's a look at five things fans should know about the newest star of Bangladesh cricket.

#1 Jaker Ali shared the dressing room with Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali last week

Just a few days ago, Ali was part of the Comilla Victorians in the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League. Big names like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Moeen Ali were a part of the Victorians squad, which ended the tournament as the runners-up.

Ali could not get going in the final match against Fortune Barishal and managed only 20 runs off 23 balls. Overall, he scored 199 runs in 10 innings for the Victorians in the tournament.

#2 Jaker Ali made his T20I debut against Malaysia

Not many cricket fans know that Ali started his T20I career against Malaysia last year. It was during the Asian Games 2023 tournament in Hangzhou, where Bangladesh opted to use a second-string squad.

Ali received his maiden T20I cap ahead of the quarterfinal match against Malaysia. He scored 14 runs and took one catch behind the stumps as Bangladesh beat Malaysia by two runs.

#3 Jaker Ali has smashed more 6s than 4s in T20 cricket

Ali seems to be one of the best hitters of the ball in Bangladesh and has smacked 49 sixes in 53 T20 innings so far. This is impressively three more than the number of fours he has scored. Even in T20Is, the wicketkeeper batter has whacked seven sixes and six fours in four innings.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year, Ali will hope to continue scoring at a high strike rate and stake his claim for a spot in the Bangladesh squad.

#4 Jaker Ali made his T20 debut under David Warner's captaincy

Another interesting fact about Ali's T20 career is his first captain was Australian star David Warner. Ali made his T20 debut for the Sylhet Sixers in a Bangladesh Premier League match against Rangpur Riders on January 16, 2019. Warner captained the Sixers in that competition.

Ali was dismissed for a golden duck by Shafiul Islam on debut, but the wicketkeeper took a crucial catch to dismiss Chris Gayle in the second innings.

#5 Ali made it clear there was no room for complacency in his career last year

Almost 12 months ago, Jaker Ali won the Player of the Tournament award for scoring the most runs in Bangladesh's first-class tournament. Speaking with the Daily Star after the tournament, Ali said:

"I had to maintain my focus. Every domestic match is important for youngsters like us, there is no scope to be complacent."

A year later, the youngster finds himself in the Bangladesh T20I team with a big knock under his belt and will be keenly watched in the build up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Jaker Ali make it to Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad? Yes No 0 votes