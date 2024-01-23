Who is Josh Brown? 5 interesting facts about Australian opener who smashed 140 in BBL 2023-24 Challenger

Brisbane Heat qualified for the final of Big Bash League 2023-24, thanks to Josh Brown's magnificent batting in the Challenger game. Against the Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval, Brown blasted a 57-ball 140 to help Brisbane win by 54 runs.

He opened the batting for Brisbane and raced to his half-century off 22 balls. Brown scored the next 50 in just 19 balls, while the last 40 came off just 16. Overall, he hit 10 fours and 12 sixes at an incredible strike rate of 245.61.

Brown's efforts helped Brisbane Heat reach 214-7 in 20 overs. In response, Adelaide Strikers were bowled out for 160 to get eliminated from the Big Bash League.

Unsurprisingly, Josh Brown won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant knock. On that note, let's take a look at the five things fans should know about Brisbane Heat's newest match-winner.

#1 Josh Brown did not have a 50+ score in this BBL season

The Heat team management deserves a lot of credit for Brown's success because they backed him throughout the season despite his inconsistent performances. Brown's highest score in this season was 43 before he scored 140 against the Adelaide Strikers.

In his last three innings, Brown didn't score 30. Still, Brisbane picked him in their playing XI for the Challenger game, and it proved to be a masterstroke.

#2 Josh Brown makes cricket bats

Interestingly, Brown does not only know how to use a cricket bat but he also knows how to make a cricket bat. He makes cricket bats for Cooper Cricket and is also an ambassador of the company.

There's a special section on the website featuring the products made by Brown himself. The bat made by Brown costs approximately ₹45,700.

#3 Brown works part-time for Hot Tackle

Brown is yet to become a top name in the cricket world. He has only played a few T20 games in Australia and is yet to play red-ball cricket at the first-class level. Hence, to make ends meet, he works part-time for Hot Tackle.

As per his Instagram bio, Brown is a part-time employee for Hot Tackle, which describes itself as Australia’s cheapest fishing tackle.

#4 Josh Brown has lost a lot of weight

Brown largely dealt in fours and sixes on Monday, but he also scored 28 runs via running. The Brisbane Heat star may not have been able to do the same if his weight was the same as in December 2016.

In 2017, Brown shared a transformation post featuring two photos of himself. The first was from December 2016, where he was clearly out of shape. The other was clicked in November 2017, where he looked quite fit.

#5 Brown loves tattoos

Many cricketers love to have tattoos on their body, and Josh Brown is no different. The Brisbane Heat batter has many tattoos on his leg. He shared a collage of his tattoos on Instagram in May 2021. You can see the tattoos here:

The tattoos are about comics and cartoon shows. Characters from Ninja Turtles, Where's Waldo, Toy Story and Garfield are in the tattoos on Brown's leg.

