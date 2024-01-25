Who is Kevin Sinclair? 5 interesting facts about West Indies all-rounder set to debut in Gabba Test vs Australia

West Indies still have a long way to go in their red-ball resurgence, but they did have their moments in the 10-wicket defeat to Australia in Adelaide, particularly debutant Shamar Jospeh's performance.

The Men in Maroon, who came into the series with a total of seven uncapped players in the squad, will be hoping that another one of their new faces follows suit and makes an impression in the upcoming second Test in Brisbane.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite confirmed a change in the bowling unit for the pink-ball clash, as Gudakesh Motie made way for Test debutant Kevin Sinclair. The 24-year-old right-arm off-spinner comes in with an impressive first-class record and was impressive in the nets as well in the lead-up to the final Test.

On that note, let us take a look at five interesting facts about Kevin Sinclair ahead of his maiden Test outing.

#1 He earned his first-ever Test call-up during the home series against India in 2023

Kevin Sinclair made his T20I and ODI debut for the West Indies in 2021 and 2022 respectively, but had to wait for a while for his red-ball call-up. He received his maiden Test call-up and was added to the squad for the second Test against India last year, where he replaced Raymon Reifer.

Sinclair, however, could not make it to the playing XI, as West Indies opted to play an extra seamer in the form of Shannon Gabriel. The Men in Maroon ended up drawing the contest at the Port of Spain to secure some valuable points in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle but ended up losing the two-match series by a 1-0 margin.

#2 He represents the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League

Kevin Sinclair was signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft. He played four matches in the franchise's title-winning run in the 2023 season, where he claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 5.85.

He has managed to make sporadic appearances for the franchise since his breakout season in 2020, where he took five wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 4.35.

#3 He has a trademark celebration

Apart from his reliable off-spin bowling, Kevin Sinclair's trademark celebration has been memorable in the eyes of the cricketing world. He is known to unleash his acrobatic backflip somersault when he takes a wicket, and we might see him do that in whites soon.

Expand Tweet

West Indies players are particularly known for their flair as well as their lively celebrations, however, Kevin Sinclair's acrobats may just put him at least near the top when it comes to the all-time best.

#4 He recorded brilliant figures of 1-9 and opened the batting on his CPL debut

The low and slow tracks in the West Indies suit his style of bowling, and he made an instant impact after being given a chance in the CPL by his franchise. His CPL debut also ended up being his first-ever T20 contest, and he played a huge role in the team's win with miserly figures of 1-9 off his four overs.

Sharing the new ball with fellow spinner Chris Green, the right-arm bowler dismissed Evin Lewis off his second over. He was the most economical bowler on show during the contest.

Interestingly, he was chosen to open the innings alongside Brandon King as well. However, he could not impress like he did with the ball earlier and was dismissed for five runs off 13 deliveries.

#5 Kevin Sinclair scored a heroic 80-run knock against South Africa A recently

Kevin Sinclair also brings handy batting down the order in terms of his skill set, which is backed by a batting average of 31.48 and a high score of 86 in first-class cricket.

He recently showcased his batting ability with a composed 80-run knock for West Indies 'A' against South Africa 'A' in the first unofficial Test in Benoni on November 24, 2023. The visitors were reduced to 119-7 while attempting to chase 224, and Kevin Sinclair, coming in at No.7, hung around with the tail to help the side chase down the total with one wicket to spare.

How will Kevin Sinclair perform in his maiden Test outing against Australia? Let us know what you think.

