Who is Matthew Breetzke? 5 interesting facts about South African batter picked for India T20s

South Africa have begun their experiments with younger players for the upcoming T20I series against India as they build up to the World Cup next year.

Among the several upcoming players was 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Breetzke. Touted to be the next big thing in South African cricket, the Eastern Cape-born cricketer has lit up the domestic circuit over the last few years.

Breetzke was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021 domestic T20 Cup and the highest run-scorer in the 2022-23 first-class competition. He is widely in the discussions about the next crop of young and talented South African batters.

Expand Tweet

He has a first-class average of over 36, while his List-A and T20 average in the higher 20s. However, Breetzke's versatility to bat at numerous positions and keep wickets is seen as his USP more than the standalone numbers.

His domestic exploits earned him a national call-up for the T20I series against Australia before the World Cup. Although Breetzke played only the final game and scored a seven-ball five, the batter should get a long run during the India T20Is.

As we look ahead to the start of the India-South Africa T20 series on December 9, here are five interesting facts about Matthew Breetzke.

#1 Matthew Breetzke was part of the 2023 IPL Auction

The mini-auction saw several overseas players unsold.

Even the staunchest of IPL fans may not remember that Matthew Breetzke was part of the mini-auction for IPL 2023.

Despite his ability with the gloves, the 25-year-old came under the overseas batter cluster. With a base price of only ₹20 Lakh, Breetzke may have been a valuable addition to one of the 10 franchises, considering his versatility. Sadly, he found no takers.

However, Breetzke can make some noise in future IPL auctions should he come up with noteworthy performances in the T20I series against India.

#2 Breetzke was South Africa's second-highest scorer in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup

Breetzke impressed on the global stage for the first time in 2018.

In a tournament that brought the likes of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw to fame, Matthew Breetzke made an unsung impression for South Africa in the 2018 U19 World Cup.

Despite a string of low scores to start the competition, the 25-year-old scored a breathtaking 115 off 132 deliveries against New Zealand in the fifth-place playoff semi-final. He followed that up with a serene 36 against Bangladesh to help the Proteas finish fifth.

Ironically, he was dismissed by 2023 World Cup star Rachin Ravindra in both of South Africa's matches against New Zealand in the tournament.

Nevertheless, Breetzke finished as the team's second-leading scorer with 203 runs in six games at an average of 33.83.

#3 Involved in a unique last-ball finish against Sreesanth in the Zim Afro T10 2023

Breetzke's last-ball single sparked laws of the game discussions.

In a brief cricketing career, Matthew Breetzke has already gotten involved in a strangely controversial moment during the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Playing for the Cape Town Samp Army against the Harare Hurricanes, the 25-year-old needed two runs off the final ball for victory. Former Indian pacer Sreesanth bowled a yorker that struck Breetzke on the boot, popped up, and settled inside the flap of his pads.

In a hurry to complete a single for a tie, the batter ran halfway with the ball inside his pads before it fell to the ground. Sreesanth and wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa protested for obstructing the field but to no avail.

Expand Tweet

It exposed a law of the game that remains a grey area on how long the ball needs to be trapped for it to be called dead.

Yet, despite the single leading to a Super Over, the Hurricanes prevailed in the one-over shootout with a delivery to spare.

#4 Batted at four different positions in six games during the 2022-23 SA20

Breetzke showcased tremendous adaptability during the inaugural SA20.

Matthew Breetzke had a sensational inaugural SA20 for the Durban Super Giants, averaging 62.25 at a strike rate of over 137 in six games.

The tournament was unique for the youngster as he batted in four different batting positions in his six outings.

After being slated to come in at No.8 in the side's tournament opener, Breetzke did not feature in the next five games. He opened the batting on his return to the playing XI but scored only three.

With Quinton de Kock returning for the subsequent match, Breetzke moved down to No.3 and played his first impressive knock, scoring 28 off 24 balls.

He scored a terrific 48* off 39 at the same position in the following outing, yet moved to No.6 in Durban's final encounter. Nevertheless, Breetzke showcased his ability to adapt and smashed a quickfire 46* off 21 deliveries to cap off a superb second half of the season.

#5 Recently scored a 123-ball 274 in a 50-over Premier League match

Breetzke unleashed his full array of strokes a few days back.

Just a week before his selection to the South African T20I side for the India series, Matthew Breetzke showcased his white-ball skills in the EP Premier League.

Playing for Old Grey Cricket Club, the 25-year-old scored 274 off 123 balls, to help his side Old Grey post a mammoth 490-5 Despatch Cricket Club.

Breetzke spoke about the innings to The Herald and said:

"It was a special innings. I started off quite slowly. I can’t really say what triggered it after the start I had. I hit a few boundaries and that seemed to have flipped a switch and then I just got on a roll, went into the zone and I just couldn’t stop. Sometimes we as professionals lose that, but going back to play club cricket you find that love for the game again and that is massive."

His whirlwind knock included an incredible 31 fours and 18 maximums and helped the Old Grey win the game by a massive 204 runs.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket