Who is Naman Tiwari? 5 interesting facts about India seamer who took 4/53 vs Ireland in 2024 U19 World Cup

Naman Tiwari grabbed the headlines by producing a match-winning spell for India U-19s in their 2024 U19 World Cup fixture against the Ireland U-19s. Playing at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday, Tiwari bowled a fantastic spell of 4/53 in 10 overs while opening the bowling for India U-19s.

His first wicket was opener Ryan Hunter, whom he dismissed caught out for 13. Next, Tiwari accounted for Kian Hilton's wicket by rattling his stumps. The left-arm fast bowler completed his four-wicket haul by sending captain Philippus le Roux and middle-order batter Scott Baceth back to the dressing room.

In this listicle, we will look at the five things that fans should know about the newest match-winner of India U-19s in the U19 World Cup 2024, Naman Tiwari.

#1 Naman Tiwari hails from Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has produced numerous fast bowlers for India over the years. Some of the popular names in Indian cricket such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Sudeep Tyagi, and Shivam Mavi hailed from Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari is the newest addition to the list.

The 18-year-old pacer was born in Lucknow. He even turned up for the Noida Super Kings team in the UPT20 tournament, which was held last year in Uttar Pradesh.

#2 Rajasthan Royals scouts spotted Naman Tiwari in 2020

While Tiwari is from Uttar Pradesh, his cricket career touched new heights because of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The inaugural champions of IPL came in touch with him back in 2020 through his coach Yash Sahni.

The Royals gave him a chance to participate in a competition for the young fast bowlers in the country, and eventually, Tiwari got an opportunity to bowl in the nets for the Royals during the IPL.

#3 Naman Tiwari has spent a lot of time with Trent Boult and Lasith Malinga

Trent Boult has been RR's lead pacer in IPL since 2022, while Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga worked as the franchise's fast-bowling coach for two seasons. Tiwari got some precious tips from the two big names of international cricket. Sharing his experience, Tiwari told Red Bull:

"I have been following Trent Boult since the beginning. I used to watch him bowling in the nets but was a little nervous to approach him and talk to him. But when I bowled in the nets, he himself came and encouraged me and it was a great moment for me. Whereas Lasith Malinga has been the best yorker bowler in the world and I had many questions from him on maintaining yorker and consistency. He gave many tips."

#4 Naman Tiwari earned the fans' attention with a fiery bouncer in U19 World Cup 2024

Before his four-wicket haul against Ireland U-19s, Tiwari came into the spotlight when he hit Bangladesh U-19s batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli with a deadly bouncer.

During his first over in the group stage match against Bangladesh U-19s, Tiwari fired a short delivery which smashed Shibli on his head. The physio had to come out to check on Shibli.

#5 Naman Tiwari asked his father to give him 3 years' time to make it big in cricket

Naman made up his mind to become a cricketer in 2019. The left-arm fast bowler requested his father, who works as an insurance agent, to allow him three years' time to make a career in the sport.

Had Tiwari not made it so far, he would have to get back to studying. The India U-19s star will aim to continue his good form and make it to the senior Indian team soon.

