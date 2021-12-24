Who is PR Man Singh? - 5 things to know about India's 1983 World Cup squad team manager

Iconic actor Pankaj Singh's latest role is that of PR Man Singh in the movie '83', which chronicles India's historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup. The movie, which in an all-star ensemble has Ranveer Singh featuring as Kapil Dev, is releasing today and has generated a huge amount of buzz.

PR Man Singh was the team manager for India in the 1983 World Cup and played a crucial role as the team won their maiden World Cup title, denying the West Indies a hat-trick of trophies by beating them in the final.

The West Indies had won in 1975 and 1979 and were favourites to complete a hat-trick in '83, pitted against an unfancied Indian side in the final.

When India were bowled out of 183 in the final, a third title looked even closer for Windies, who boasted of a batting lineup comprising the likes of Viv Richards, Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and captain Clive Lloyd among others.

But India's bowlers put on a brilliant display, bowling West Indies out for 140 to win their maiden World Cup trophy.

Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal picked three wickets each, while Balwinder Sandhu took two. Kapil Dev and Roger Binny picked up a wicket each as well as India registered a 43-run win.

The movie, directed by Kabir Singh, will show the team off the pitch as well, and it will highlight the role of PR Man Singh in India's success.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote:

"THE CHIEF !!! His tireless devotion led Kapil’s Devils to the ultimate glory! The Backbone of Team India The best ‘Man’ Manager of all !"

So who is PR Man Singh? Let's take a look.

Here are 5 interesting facts about PR Man Singh:

#1 A former cricketer himself

Before becoming India's team manager, PR Man Singh played professional cricket himself, albeit in his short career.

Man Singh played five First Class matches for Hyderabad from 1965 to 1969.

“My father took me to watch cricket when I was young, but I started playing seriously only when I got to college,” Man Singh had told Wisden about the beginning of his journey.

#2 Started administration stint from University days

While PR Man Singh spent most of his time for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy warming the benches, he showed an early penchant for administration.

He had began with helping organise tournaments from his University days.

"When I was playing university tournaments, I was doing a bit of what you can term as ‘administration’, but back then it was just organising, say, something like a visit of the Osmania University to local friendly matches, look after the team locally, and all that,” he had told Wisden.

#3 Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association

During his stint as a Hyderabad player, Ghulam Ahmed -- who represented India in 22 Tests -- noted his abilities as an administrator and urged him to take that route, as he was well behind in the pecking order as a player.

Ahmed was, at the time, the head of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Man Singh helped him as his second-in-command.

When Ghulam Ahmed departed to to take over as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Man Singh took over the HCA.

He handled the role till 1978, when he became the assistant manager of the Indian team.

Speaking about how he got the role, he said:

“The Indian team’s tour to Pakistan in 1978 was the first in almost 20 years, and it was more of a political tour, with cricket being used only as an excuse. It was decided that the manager for that Indian team should be a politician, and, within days, the responsibility was handed to the Maharaja of Baroda. He accepted it, but said, ‘If I have to go on this tour, Man Singh will be my deputy’. That’s how I became his assistant on that trip.”

#4 Kapil Dev's captaincy

PR Man Singh was not only India's manager for the 1983 team, but also played a role in picking Kapil Dev as captain, under whose brilliant leadership, India went on to win the 1983 World Cup.

Man Singh was part of the six-member selection committee that appointed Kapil Dev as captain ahead of the tournament.

#5 Agony and Ecstasy

PR Man Singh penned a memoir named 'Agony and Ecstasy', which is replete with anecdotes from his travels and experience as India's manager and otherwise. He stayed India's team manager till the 1987 World Cup, when the team reached the semi-final.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal