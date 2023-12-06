Who's Lance Morris - 5 interesting things to know about Australia's pacer for Pakistan Tests 

Lance Morris was named in the 14-member squad for the opening Test against Pakistan. The upcoming first Test of the three-match series is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth on December 14.

While most of the names in the squad were on expected lines, one name stood out for Australia. That name is Lance Morris, a tearaway fast bowler from Western Australia.

Morris, who is the only uncapped player in the 14-strong Australian Test squad, is one of the hottest prospects. The pacer recently made his comeback from a back stress injury.

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament, Morris has played three of the six matches for Western Australia and has taken 11 wickets at an average of 25.54.

With the pacer in line to make his Test debut against Pakistan in Perth, let's take a look at five interesting things to know about Lance Morris.

#5 Lance Morris was part of the Australian team for the BGT series against India

Many fans might not remember, but Lance Morris was part of the Australian team that toured India for the Border-Gavasker Trophy held in February this year.

Morris was part of the team for all four Tests but didn't get an opportunity to play a game. There were chances that he might make his debut in the second Test in Delhi. However, Mitchell Starc successfully returned from an injury and was placed in the team instead of Morris.

#4 He is one of the fastest pacers in Australia

Expand Tweet

Morris is one of the fastest pacers on the Australian circuit. With a steady run-up and clean bowling action, the 25-year-old can dish out extreme pace, too, quite consistently.

Morris even clicked in at 153 km/hr while playing Shield cricket for Western Australia, which puts him right up there with the world's quickest bowlers.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Morris claimed that he still has room for improvement and can notch up his speed even further.

Morris said:

"I can get to the early 150s. I'm just settling into my body now. They say around 26 is when you basically mature as a bowler. I've got still room to get faster."

#3 Broke Shaun Marsh's bat in a Big Bash game

Expand Tweet

Lance Morris played his first Big Bash League (BBL) season in 2020 with the Melbourne Stars. Although he played just five matches, he managed to grab eyeballs by breaking Shaun Marsh's bat with his sheer pace.

Bowling the fourth over of the match, Morris bowled a 139.3 kmph length delivery, which was driven by Marsh straight to the short-cover fielder. The more damage was done to the bat than the scoreboard as the willow was split in half.

Morris' Melbourne Stars went on to win the game by seven wickets, courtesy of a brilliant innings by Glenn Maxwell (83* off 45).

#2 Known as the "Wild Thing"

Lance Morris with his Western Australia teammates [Getty Images]

Morris is famously dubbed the "Wild Thing." His nickname is a nod to former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait. With his genuine pace, Morris has drawn comparisons with Tait, who was known for his tearaway pace during his playing days.

Tait's raw speed used to generate fear in opposition batters, a case that is not so unlike Morris' as well.

#1 Morris won two consecutive Big Bash League titles with Perth Scorchers

Lance Morris for Perth Scorchers [Getty Images]

It is interesting to note that Morris is a two-time Big Bash League (BBL) winner. Despite making his BBL debut in the 2019-20 season, he has already tasted success twice, both with his current BBL franchise, the Perth Scorchers.

Morris played his first two BBL seasons with the Melbourne Stars but was snapped up by the Perth Scorchers. The Perth-based franchise won both the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons, where Morris took a total of 11 wickets.

His most prolific campaign came in the 2022–23 season, where Morris bagged nine wickets at a superb average of 15.22 and an economy rate of 6.85 across five games.