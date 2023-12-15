Who said what - top 3 expert reactions to David Warner's 164 vs Pakistan in Perth Test ft. Adam Gilchrist

David Warner scored a sublime century in the first Test of his final red-ball series for Australia. He scored 164 runs in the first innings of the Perth Test to put his side in a commanding position.

There was a lot of talk from former cricketers such as Mitchell Johnson and Ed Cowan that the left-handed batter doesn't deserve a place in the Test team anymore. However, Warner answered the critics with his bat.

The 37-year-old scored 164 in just 211 balls to put pressure on the Pakistani bowlers from the word go. His knock was laced with 16 boundaries and four sixes and also featured some audacious shots, which are pretty rare in the longest format.

Australia were bowled out for 487 runs in 113.2 overs on Day 2, with major contributions from Warner and Mitchell Marsh (90). Debutant Aamer Jamal picked up six wickets for the visitors.

The Men in Green have made a decent start to their first innings and are currently at 132/2 after Day 2. Imam-ul-Haq (38*) and Khurram Shahzad (7*) will look to form a long partnership on Day 3 to put their side in a better position.

Warner has now hit 49 centuries in international cricket, only behind Virat Kohli (80) among active players. Ricky Ponting (71) is the only Australian ahead of Warner in terms of international tons.

Here are the top three expert reactions to David Warner's 164 vs Pakistan at Perth:

#1 "Extraordinary skill" - Brad Haddin

Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin was impressed with David Warner's scoop shot against Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is one of the world's best pacers at the moment. Haddin mentioned that he would never think of playing such a shot.

He said on Triple M (via Sydney Morning Herald):

“The thought process about the modern player to score and bring 360 [degrees] into the equation is phenomenal. That ball was top of off, going away, well bowled, to think of dropping your leg, ramp over fine leg – [it’s] extraordinary skill.”

Haddin retired eight years ago and was part of Australia's World Cup-winning sides in 2007 and 2015. Both Warner and Haddin played quite a lot of cricket together, as they represented New South Wales domestically.

#2 "It was fantastic to watch" - Adam Gilchrist

Both David Warner and Usman Khawaja were mic'd up during the first innings, which provided another layer of entertainment and insight in the Perth Test.

The footage showed that Warner knew where Aamer Jamal was going to bowl even before he released the ball. Before reaching his 26th Test century, Warner predicted that the Pakistani bowler would bowl a bouncer, and that's exactly what happened.

Adam Gilchrist commented on the incident on Fox Sports:

“The Raging Bull was ever entertaining. It was fantastic to watch and to listen to how relaxed he was at certain times, the intensity as well.”

Gilchrist was one of the best left-handed batters of his generation, and he is also right up there when talking about southpaws produced by Australia over the years.

Warner's records and numbers should also warrant him a place in the cauldron of Aussie greats once he retires from all formats of the game.

#3 "Really smart cricketer" - Isa Guha

Isa Guha was commentating alongside Gilchrist when Warner reached the three-figure mark. The former English cricketer commended Warner for being a really smart player and stated that he knows what's coming at him.

The cricketer-turned-commentator said on Fox Sports:

“He’s so instinctive but he’s a really smart cricketer as well. He knows what’s coming at him and he’s prepared for everything."

David Warner's ton and Mitchell Marsh's quickfire 90 have put Australia in a strong position. As long as they can dismiss Pakistan for less than 300 in the first innings, they have a really good chance of winning the first Test match in Perth.