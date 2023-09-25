Who said what - Top 5 expert reactions to Shreyas Iyer's 105 vs Australia in 2nd ODI ft. Virender Sehwag

Shreyas Iyer had a test of character when he walked out to bat in the second ODI against Australia in Indore on Sunday, September 25. He had been out of competitive cricket for six months and had also failed in Mohali with a score of just 3 (7).

However, the right-hander smashed a sensational 105 off just 90 balls and helped the Men in Blue post a mammoth score of 399/5. The way he celebrated after his hundred showed just how much it meant to him.

The cricketing fraternity was delighted to see Iyer back in the mix and back to his best. On that note, let's take a look at five such expert reactions:

#5 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra credited Iyer for coming out all guns blazing and setting the tone for his innings early on with an array of wonderful strokes.

Here's what he had to say about the batter in a video on his YouTube channel:

“The way he hit a shot over covers at the start and then played those drives, he was brilliant. He was, as we say, in total control. It was not like there were edges or catches were being dropped. There was nothing of that sort. He batted very well. For some time at the start, it seemed like Shreyas Iyer was Shubman Gill and Shubman Gill is Shreyas Iyer, who is coming back from injury."

Chopra believes Iyer was under a lot of pressure coming into the Indore game and feels that made the knock even more special.

#4 Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla was impressed with the intent that Iyer showed right from ball one of his knock. The World Cup winner shed light on how dominant the right-hander was and how he didn't let the opposition trouble him in any way until he reached his hundred.

Here's what Chawla told ESPNcricinfo:

"The best part about his innings for me was that he was going for his shots when the ball was in his area. His intent was very clear from the start. He seemed to be in total control of his innings."

Chawla agreed that there was a lot of pressure on Shreyas Iyer coming into the innings in Indore and was delighted to see the batter pass the test.

#3 Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan explained the importance of having game time in the middle and how Shreyas Iyer would have benefited from it, especially given the fight for spots in the middle order.

Here's what he had to say on Cricbuzz:

"He hasn't played much cricket for the past eight months or so. So for your own confidence, you sometimes need runs under your belt. As a cricket you again have to establish yourself after such a layoff. If anyone would be happy at this moment, it would be the team management and it will put your team in a good space. Great to see Shreyas having put his hand up and he thoroughly deserves that."

The team management now certainly has some good headaches with the likes of Ishan Kishan as well as Suryakumar Yadav chipping in with crucial runs.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik doesn't mind the Indian team management having a "problem of plenty" because of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav all firing. He feels it's better to be in this position rather than be searching for answers.

On this, here's what he told Cricbuzz:

"You would rather be in a position where three batters are firing. It's a happy headache to have, but it will be a tough decision. World Cup is a long tournament and everyone will get an opportunity. One name that was not there earlier was Shreyas Iyer and it's a good headache to have."

Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will certainly have some tough calls to make come the first game in the World Cup against Australia in Chennai.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes the debate for the No. 4 position is over with Shreyas Iyer's sensational hundred. He credited him for ensuring he scored big.

Here's what Sehwag had to say to Cricbuzz:

"The way he batted today, it was almost as if he said, 'Dont worry, the No.4 is here. So what if I had an injury? I am well and truly back.' These times come in a player's career where he doesn't score much in 3-4 innings. But whenever you get a chance to bat big, it's important that you convert that into big scores and Shreyas did that."

Sehwag was mesmerized by some of the shots Shreyas Iyer played and the way the latter absolutely flew out of the box.