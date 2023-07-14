Who said what - top 5 expert comments on Rohit Sharma's century in 1st Test vs West Indies

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma notched up his 10th Test hundred on Thursday on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

After bowling out the Windies for a paltry 150 on Day 1, India went to stumps at 80/0, with Rohit unbeaten on 30 and Yashasvi Jaiswal on 40.

On Day 2, debutant Jaiswal and captain Rohit both notched up their respective hundreds. The latter scored 103 off 221 balls, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. The Indian openers added 229 runs for the first wicket before Rohit fell to Alick Athanaze immediately after crossing the three-figure mark.

While Jaiswal undoubtedly stole the limelight for his impressive knock of 143*, that too in his debut Test match, the Indian captain also earned his share of praise for a mature innings. It was a significant knock performance considering the Test marks the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for India.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top five expert comments on Rohit's century in the first Test vs West Indies.

#1 Aakash Chopra’s Ferrari comparison

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra compared Rohit to the owner of a Ferrari car that runs at a speed of 200 kmph but is being driven at 30 kmph despite a clear road.

According to Chopra, Rohit is able to enjoy his game even while ‘driving’ below his speed limit.

He said on his YouTube channel:

"Rohit Sharma is another beautiful story. He scored his 10th Test century. If you have to appreciate or understand what Rohit is doing, assume that you have a Ferrari car that runs at a speed of 200 kph and you are asked to drive it at a speed of 30 kph even though the road is clear.

Chopra added:

"You shouldn't put it in cruise control but press the accelerator that much only. You won't be able to stop yourself after the first 15-20 minutes. What Rohit is doing is that he is driving his Ferrari car at a speed of 30 kph and despite that, he is finding enjoyment in that.”

#2 “Wonderful innings, much-needed” - Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble opined that Rohit’s hundred was a much-needed one because although he wasn’t looking out of form in his previous knocks, the big scores were missing.

The leg-spin legend praised the Indian captain for reining himself in on a tricky batting surface and delivering the goods.

Kumble told Jio Cinema:

"Rohit likes the pace, even when the fast bowlers bowled those short deliveries, it was not coming on. He was happy to stay restrained and then, yes, on a couple of occasions, he took on the bowlers and hit them over the top. Wonderful innings, much-needed for Rohit because it was not that he was out of form. Even in the WTC, he was looking really good, yes, he got out but he was looking good. Even in the IPL, he was looking good every time he went out there.”

#3 “He’s got a definite game plan” - Deep Dasgupta on Rohit’s success as Test opener

According to former keeper-batter Deep Dasgupta, Rohit’s success as Test opener has had a lot to do with the fact that he has adopted a certain game plan and has stuck to it irrespective of conditions or venues.

While praising the elegant batter, Dasgupta told ESPNcricinfo:

“If you look at his record as an opener, it’s phenomenal. It’s just the mental discipline. If you look at his game plan, it’s not rocket science. He doesn’t drive that much in Test cricket unless it’s extremely full. He’s got a definite game plan and that’s been productive for him. Even in tough conditions like England and Australia, that has paid off.”

#4 “I will just play the way that I want” - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit’s mantra

Yashasvi Jaiswal (right) added 229 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma. (Pic: BCCI)

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had similar comments to Dasgupta to share.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he opined that while Rohit has taken the confidence from white-ball success into Test cricket, adding he has also done well to find a method to succeed in red-ball cricket.

‘He did well in white-ball cricket as an opener and has just taken that confidence in Test cricket and decided 'I will just play the way that I want to play.' In England, he said that his plan was to leave as many balls as possible. That is the mindset, the clarity, and arguably you can say it (Tests) is his best suit now,” Karthik said.

#5 “Another masterclass” - Wasim Jaffer

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer hailed Rohit over his impressive Test ton at Dominica and described his innings as a masterclass.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he posted:

“Another masterclass on how to bat on a pitch with turn and bite. Well played @ImRo45 👏🏽 #WIvIND.”

During the course of his hundred, Rohit also crossed 3500 Test runs. He now has 3540 runs to his name, playing in his 51st Test match.