Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Bangladesh's 2-0 series win over Pakistan ft. Ahmad Shahzad

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 0-2 defeat in their home Test series against Bangladesh yesterday (September 3). Bangladesh had never won a Test against Pakistan before, but they recorded back-to-back wins in Rawalpindi to complete a historic series victory.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim were the architects of Bangladesh's Test series win against Pakistan. Despite having the home advantage, Shan Masood's men could not avoid a whitewash.

Cricket experts from across the world had different reactions to Bangladesh's win over Pakistan. Here are the top five expert reactions.

#1 Wasim Jaffer uses a meme to describe Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has earned thousands of fans on X with his sense of humor. He showcased his meme game once again on the platform by using a video to describe the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The video addressed how Pakistan was expected to win the second Test when Bangladesh were down to 26/6 but Litton Das' century helped the visitors complete a historic series victory.

#2 Michael Vaughan lauded Bangladesh for an incredible win

As mentioned ahead, Bangladesh collapsed to 26/6 in the first innings of the second Test match. From there, Litton Das smacked a hundred and Mehidy Hasan Miraz registered a half-ton to take the visitors to 262. Bangladesh then went on to win the Test by six wickets.

"What a win for a Bangladesh .. 20 for 6 in the first innings and win by 6 wkts .. incredible .. #PAKvBAN," former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted after the match.

#3 "Third-class performance" - Basit Ali slammed Shan Masood's captaincy

Many cricket fans have described the whitewash against Bangladesh as the lowest point in Pakistan's Test history. Former Pakistan player Basit Ali was unhappy with the way Shan Masood led the team and said on his YouTube channel:

"It was a third-class performance. Pakistan lost the Test match due to captaincy. Captaincy played a key role in the way Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan performed after 26/6."

Basit labeled yesterday as a 'black day' in Pakistan's cricket history. He even highlighted Pakistan's downfall in cricket over the last few months.

#4 "You don't know how to play" - Ahmad Shahzad calls out Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan batter Ahmad Shahzad was also unhappy with the team's performance and called out the team with a video on X, saying that the players did not know how to play Test cricket.

"You don't know how to play, you're not capable enough to play," Shahzad said.

Shahzad even mentioned how Bangladesh completely outplayed the home team despite the political situation back home.

#5 "I hope it brings the people of Bangladesh some joy" - Ian Bishop

The last few months have been tough for Bangladesh as a nation. West Indies legend Ian Bishop opined that this series victory will bring some joy to the fans in the nation.

"Sport is not everything; but it has a place in the national psyche. I hope it brings the people of Bangladesh some joy and renewed spirit at a much-needed time in their history," Bishop tweeted.

Bangladesh will now head to India for their next WTC series. The first Test between India and Bangladesh will begin on September 19 in Chennai.

