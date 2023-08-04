Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to England drawing the Ashes series 2-2

The Ashes 2023 came to a befitting end with both teams sharing the spoils. There was no short of drama, atmosphere, and on-field duels. The rivalry was also very much present in the commentary box with experts from both camps taking digs at each other.

While Australia won the first two Tests, England made a resounding comeback to level the five-match series at 2-2. After losing the first two matches by the barest of margins, the hosts won the third Test in Headingley. England came close to winning in Manchester as well, but rain played spoilsport. Ben Stokes and Co. then emerged victorious at The Oval to stop Australia from winning the series.

The Ashes 2023 lived up to its billing, with both teams putting their best feet forward. However, Ben Stokes and Co. earned high praise for producing a comeback of the ages. The result also vindicated their Bazball approach, which copped a lot of criticism after defeat in the first two Tests.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 expert reactions to England for drawing the Ashes series 2-2.

#1 "England have been the better side by a country mile" - Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who was part of the commentary team for the Ashes 2023, labeled the hosts as the far better side after they eked out a 2-2 draw despite losing the first two games.

Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"I know it’s 2-2, but if we had to have a points decision on who’s won, England have won hands down. England have been the better side by a country mile. Without the rain at Old Trafford, they would have got their hands on the urn — but they’ve still got so much to be proud of."

It is worth noting that England were close to winning the first two Tests as well but lost the plot in the final hours of the play.

They were also in the driver's seat at Old Trafford but inclement weather conditions washed out the fifth day's play, resulting in a draw.

#2 "I'll admit 2-2 is a fitting result to the series" - Glenn McGrath

Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath asserted that the 2-2 draw is a fitting result to the Ashes 2023. He further stated that winning the Ashes series with the Bazball approach in two-and-a-half years' time will be England's final frontier.

McGrath wrote in his column for BBC Sport:

"I am always going to be positive and back Australia but I'll admit 2-2 is a fitting result to the series. Both teams were on the ropes at times but managed to hang in there. We'll have to see how things are but in two-and-a-half year's time I bet I'll be making the same prediction again. England have lost 4-0, 4-0 and 5-0 in their last three trips down under. Winning in Australia will be Bazball's next frontier."

While England won the 2010-11 Ashes series held Down Under, they haven't won a Test in Australia since 2011. They have also suffered two 5-0 defeats on Australian soil since 2000.

#3 "Don't think many teams would've been able to respond like we did" - Ben Stokes

England skipper Ben Stokes was proud of how his teammates put their bodies on the line to level the series from 0-2 down. The swashbuckling all-rounder felt that not many teams would've been able to respond like England did.

Stokes said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"Feel really good. 2-2 is a fair reflection at the end of the series. Australia, WTC champions, absolute quality team. Don't think many teams would've been able to respond like we did after being 2-0 down. Very proud of the entire team and the effort they put in."

The home side were down and out on multiple occasions but managed to pull back with sheer grit and determination to end the series on a high note.

#4 "England could have won all five Tests" - Sir Geoffrey Boycott

Legendary English batter Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes Stokes and Co. were in commanding positions in all five Tests and could have won the series by a 5-0 margin.

He wrote in his column for The Telegraph:

"If we are really honest, England could have won all five Tests, certainly they were good enough to win 4-0. They were winning at Edgbaston for 90 per cent of the time and it was even-stevens at Lord’s until brainless batting cost them their wickets."

Boycott, who played 108 Tests and 36 ODIs for England, reckoned that Australia were completely outplayed by the hosts.

"The Aussies go home with the Ashes but their series was just a remake of the 1963 Steve McQueen film, the Great Escape," he added. "They were totally outplayed in three Tests and in the other two England gave it away. That is the sadness of it all because England were excellent."

Although the Aussies retained the Ashes urn, they have not won a series on English soil since 2001.

#5 "England had opportunities in those first two Test matches" - Ricky Ponting

Former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting insisted that although England had opportunities to win the first two Tests, they squandered those moments in the dying moments.

He said on Star Sports:

"England had opportunities in those first two Test matches and knew their style was standing up to what Australia had. You could hear the self-belief coming through Stokes, coming through [Brendon] McCullum, coming through all the players, whenever we spoke to them."

It is worth noting that Australia won the first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets and followed it up with a 43-run victory at Lord's before England turned things around to end the compelling Ashes series at 2-2.