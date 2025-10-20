Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's heavy defeat in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI ft. R Ashwin

Team India had an awful start to the ODI series against Australia. The Men in Blue lost to the Aussies by seven wickets via the DLS method in Perth on Sunday, October 19. With the loss, they also fell 0-1 behind in the three-match series.

Asked to bat first, the tourists had a disastrous start as big guns Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed for 8 and 0. Things turned from bad to worse as skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also perished for 10 and 11, respectively. Multiple rain breaks added to the woes as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals during the first innings.

Axar Patel and KL Rahul steadied the ship, scoring 31 and 38 to help the team reach the triple-figure mark. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy played a cameo (19* off 11) as India posted a decent total of 136/9 after the match was reduced to 26 overs per side due to rain.

India were always short of runs as the ODI match turned into a 26-over game. The DLS method added to worries with the revised target for Australia being 131.

Unlike India, the Aussies knew in advance about the scoring rate. Skipper Mitchell Marsh provided a flying start, scoring an unbeaten 46 off 52 balls with the help of three sixes and two boundaries. Meanwhile, Josh Phillipe and Matt Renshaw chipped in with 37 (29) and 21* (24), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel provided two early breakthroughs in Travis Head (8) and Matthew Short (8), but the Men in Blue failed to consolidate with the ball. The Aussies won the match by seven wickets with 4.5 overs to spare.

Following the match, several experts slammed the team management for ignoring Kuldeep Yadav in the XI. The performances of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana were also under scrutiny. As usual, the former cricketers targeted the batting unit for their poor showing despite playing three quality all-rounders.

In this article, we take a look at five fiery statements from experts after Shubman Gill and company lost to Australia in the series opener.

Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's heavy defeat in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI ft. R Ashwin

R Ashwin

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has slammed India for ignoring left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the first ODI against Australia. The cricketer-turned-analyst further held the batters responsible for the lack of runs despite the presence of several all-rounders for batting depth. He said on his YouTube channel (via India Today):

“I can understand why they’re playing two spinners in the game, along with Nitish Reddy. They want the batting depth because both Washington and Axar can bat. But man, at least give some attention to the bowling too. On these big grounds, if Kuldeep can’t bowl with a lot of freedom, where will he bowl then? And there’s going to be overspin, which will help him get bounce as well.”

“They will talk about this batting depth. But if you want to build your game around batting depth, then the batters have to take responsibility, right? It’s the job of the batters to score the runs. If you’re playing an extra batter, it’s again about shielding the batters. Play your best bowlers, I’ll always say this: play your best bowlers. Don’t pick a team just to extend your batting,” he added.

Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif echoed similar sentiments to R Ashwin, questioning the absence of Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. The 44-year-old looked angry with the poor bowling display, questioning Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy’s poor showing with the ball, asking whether they can only beat a side with the help of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the ODI series. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on his YouTube channel:

“In this team, there were many part-time bowlers. Nitish Reddy is not a complete bowler. On such a pitch, even Sundar is not a complete bowler. Harshit Rana would be disappointed with his bowling. It was the bowlers' responsibility to win this game. I know it was a low score. But when will you win games as bowlers then? Will you win only with Bumrah and Shami?"

"It was a test of all the bowlers and Gill as well. He did not play Kuldeep in the XI. You covered everything but did not play a wicket-taking bowler. Shane Warne was successful in all formats in Australia. I was disappointed that Kuldeep did not play. Kuhnamann bagged two wickets. You have compromised with quality for quantity," he added.

Axar and Sundar finished with figures of 1/19 and 1/14 in their four and two overs, respectively. Meanwhile, Reddy returned with 0/16 in his 2.1 overs.

Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also cited the importance of Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI while questioning Washington Sundar’s bowling performance. The former opener added that only time will tell whether Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana fit in the ODI scheme of things. He said on his YouTube channel:

“We are playing Axar Patel and Washington Sundar. Don't we need a wrist spinner? This thought definitely comes to mind. Yes, even Perth, we couldn't play one. There was no place in my XI as well. But going ahead, India will have to think about a wrist spinner. Otherwise, with this bowling line-up, it would be difficult to pick up wickets.”

“Jasprit Bumrah is not there. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, at the one-day level, this is a very young bowling attack. Axar and Washi, the two finger spinners, can they force a wicket? Axar, yes, but Washi, that is still a big question,” he added.

The statement came as Arshdeep and Harshit finished with figures of 1/31 and 0/27 in their five and four overs, respectively.

Zaheer Khan

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan pointed out the technical flaws in Harshit Rana’s bowling. The World Cup-winning player urged the youngster to make slight adjustments in his bowling to create wicket-taking opportunities. The legendary pacer said on Cricbuzz:

"I think Harshit Rana is a hit-the-deck kind of a bowler. Certain deliveries he bowled today were fuller. It's just about getting the length right. It will help to create those wicket-taking opportunities. He is bowling good deliveries, but those are not resulting in wickets. The moment you convert it, your confidence and approach will change.”

Notably, Harshit finished wicketless, giving away 27 runs in his four overs.

Varun Aaron

Former India pacer Varun Aaron highlighted what makes Kuldeep Yadav a better bowler as compared to Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. The cricketer-turned-commentator wants the spin duo to bowl with freedom to be effective in Australian conditions. He said (via News 18):

“I would play Kuldeep Yadav in place of Washington Sundar. If you look at it, both Washington and Axar (Patel) are more defensive bowlers in white-ball cricket. They focus on building pressure rather than attacking."

“When the fast bowlers were done, India needed someone who could toss the ball up, extract some spin from the surface, or deceive the batter with the qualities that Kuldeep brings naturally. He’s been sitting in the dugout for far too long, and we all know how effective he can be. I’d definitely play him instead of Washi (Washington),” he added.

The Men in Blue will next face Australia in the second ODI, scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

