Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's win over Australia in 2023 World Cup ft. Virender Sehwag

India began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a resounding win over Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. This was the first time Australia lost their opening World Cup game since 1992 and also their first World Cup defeat in Chennai.

The spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja, did a fantastic job by restricting Australia to just 199. The Aussies were certainly on top when they had India on the mat at 2/3. However, Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) stitched a sensational partnership of 165 runs and ensured that the Men in Blue ended up winning the game comfortably.

The cricketing fraternity hailed the players who stepped up for the hosts in the opening game. Here are five of the best reactions from cricket experts:

#5 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra heaped praise on KL Rahul for his outstanding knock. He credited Rahul for the versatility that he brings to the team as he can adjust and adapt according to any situation, as seen against Australia.

On this, Chopra stated:

"He has been unstoppable since he came back from injury. His average this year is about 73. He is a versatile player because he opens and wants to open, but since he doesn't get to open, he plays at No. 5. He batted after keeping wickets for 50 overs in Chennai. You have only three types of weather there - hot, hotter, hottest. The assurance with which KL Rahul plays, he is not troubled by pace or spin, he is absolutely brilliant. He was worthy of the Player of the Match award."

Aakash Chopra was also happy for Rahul as he believes the latter is sometimes unnecessarily trolled on social media.

#4 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan lauded the Indian bowlers for their brilliant effort, especially Jasprit Bumrah who set the tone by dismissing the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

Here's what the former Indian pacer told Star Sports:

"Absolutely, you won't get a better bowler than him. You won't get a more experienced bowler than Jasprit Bumrah. He is in form, knows these pitches and conditions very well, and knows best how to adjust his bowling accordingly."

Pathan was impressed with the way Bumrah set up Marsh for his wicket and feels that was an important scalp as the right-hander could have taken the game away from India.

#3 Zaheer Khan

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan feels Mitchell Marsh dropping Virat Kohli proved to be the game-changing moment. Kohli was just on 12 when a mistimed pull shot should have been gobbled up by Marsh running in towards square leg.

Here's what Zaheer told Cricbuzz:

"Virat Kohli is someone who has done this time and again. So, you can't give a batter like that a chance and tell him that today is his day. He wanted to be positive, that's why he played that shot. He wanted to keep that positive approach going at that stage. Between KL and Virat, it was Virat who was going to take the initiative. He was up for the battle but got that extra bounce. The chance was there but it wasn't the day for Mitchell Marsh to grab that opportunity. Australia will constantly be thinking about that moment."

It is safe to say that Kohli made Australia pay with a knock that will go down as one of his best in World Cups.

#2 Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir himself knows a thing or two about scoring runs under pressure, having done that for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup final as well as the 2011 World Cup final. He lauded Virat Kohli for the way the latter just didn't give up despite the Men in Blue being in a precarious situation.

Here's what Gambhir told Star Sports after the game:

"Imagine when you're 2 or 3 down for two. You can't go out there and hit a long ball. You will still need to be able to absorb the pressure and try and rotate those strikes. And I'm sure these young cricketers coming through will learn from Virat Kohli. That is very important and that is why he's so consistent."

Gambhir has urged the youngsters in the game to take inspiration from the fitness levels of Kohli, who was able to rotate the strike with ease despite the heat in Chennai.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was falling short of adjectives to praise Virat Kohli as the latter once again had stepped up when the team needed him the most. He also hailed KL Rahul for stitching a fine partnership with Kohli and ensuring that the team got over the line.

Here's what the former Indian opener had to say on Cricbuzz after the game:

"Both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played exceptionally well. Their partnership was fantastic. Both of them scored hundreds together against Pakistan as well and stitched together a great partnership. But this time, it came under a lot of pressure and was in a crunch situation. What can I say about Virat Kohli? Jahan matter bade hote hain, wahan King Kohli khade hote hain."

India will now travel to Delhi to play their second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 11.