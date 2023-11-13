Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's win vs Netherlands in 2023 World Cup ft. Michael Hussey

India became the first team to go unbeaten in the round-robin phase of ODI World Cups as they won their ninth game in a row, this time against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The Men in Blue put up a mammoth 410/4 in their 50 overs, thanks to hundreds from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, and another great start given by the top order. It proved to be a bit too much for the Dutch as they were bowled out for just 250. It proved to be a perfect game for the Indians ahead of their crucial semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the best reactions from experts in the cricketing fraternity:

#5 Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar was delighted with the way the entire Indian batting flexed their muscles against the Netherlands. While the top three batters got half-centuries, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul got hundreds as India breached the 400-run mark.

Here's what Manjrekar was quoted as saying by Star Sports:

"The batting pedigree is showing - KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, everyone who plays Test cricket as well for India. There is so much to admire and marvel at with this batting lineup. Finally what comes to my mind is just the batting pedigree. These guys have batted a lot in different formats."

It was also India's second-highest score in ODI World Cups ever.

#4 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra is known for his witty comments and he found it intriguing that India tried as many as nine bowling options against the Dutch.

Here's what Chopra had to say in a video on his YouTube channel about watching so many players roll their arm over:

"Shubman Gill was also made to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav was also made to bowl. Nine bowlers were made to bowl. In fact, it was the Indian team's rule that whoever didn't score a century had to bowl because Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were the only two guys left who didn't bowl.

"India won the match convincingly. No box has been left unticked. You have won nine out of nine matches and the mission domination has happened."

India will be heading to Mumbai for the World Cup semifinal in good stead, especially knowing that they have some part-time options with the ball to fall back on.

#3 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch was particularly impressed with the way Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul took down the Netherlands bowlers in the second half of India's innings. He feels this was one area where India needed to tick the box and he is delighted with the way they both upped the ante.

Here's what Finch had to say on Star Sports:

"That's exactly what India needed. I think to win the tournament, that middle order has to be prepared to put the foot down a little bit earlier, and between KL (Rahul) and Shreyas (Iyer) today, that was unbelievable batting."

Having won the 2015 World Cup, Finch understands the importance of having players in the middle who can change gears and step up.

#2 Michael Hussey

Former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey heaped praise on the Men in Blue for another incredible outing in the 2023 World Cup. While he has no doubts that they are the favorites to go on to win the World Cup, Hussey also lauded India for handling the pressure of expectations of a World Cup from the home crowd.

Here's what he told Fox Cricket:

"Their squad looks amazing. They’ve got all the bases covered. Obviously they look like the team to beat, no question. For me, the question mark coming in was, could (India) handle that home pressure, playing in front of their home crowd and delivering?

"I still want to see them play in the knockout stage, where you lose, you go home. Does that change their mentality at all? It might not at all, and they might breeze through and win the tournament, but they’ve still got to show us that they can do that."

Hussey is keen to see whether playing the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand would make India alter their way of playing.

#1 Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has been in awe of India's bowling attack and the kind of variety they have had throughout the league phase. While speaking to Star Sports, Hussain explained why he felt this was India's best bowling attack assembled in ODIs.

Here's what he said:

"This present bowling unit is the best Indian bowling unit I have ever seen. There have been great (Indian) bowlers over time but as a unit (this is the best).

"If Bumrah does not get you, Siraj will. If Siraj does not get you, Shami will. If they don't get you, the two spinners will come in and they will get you out. There used to be Fab 5 with the bat, this is the Fab 5 with the ball now."

The Men in Blue will certainly need the bowling attack to step up in the World Cup semifinal to help them break the knockout jinx.