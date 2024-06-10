Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's win vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024 ft. Sachin Tendulkar

When you hear India vs Pakistan in cricket, it is needless to say that it'll be a high-pressure game, given the two teams’ rivalry over the years. The neighbors have been arch-rivals in cricket, and both sides put up scintillating performances whenever they square off.

Something similar happened on Sunday, June 9, when the Men in Blue squared off against the Men in Green at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the 19th match of the T20 World Cup 2024. While it looked like a one-sided affair in favor of Pakistan after the first innings, India turned the tables around to win the low-scoring thriller.

After several delays and pauses due to rain, the action got underway as India were put to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked promising as he got eight off the first over, but what followed next was brilliant bowling efforts by the opposition bowlers.

Openers Virat Kohli and Rohit were dismissed within the first three overs, leaving the Indian team in trouble. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel then joined hands in the middle but the latter was dismissed just as he got going.

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Every other batter in the middle and lower order failed with the bat, with none of them reaching even the double-digit. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf struck blows to India’s batting unit at regular intervals and for the first time in T20Is, India were bowled out against Pakistan.

Only Rishabh Pant (42 off 31) could get to a decent score, as India were all out for 119 in 19 overs. It looked easy for Pakistan hereon, but the Indian bowlers’ determination shone out throughout Pakistan’s 120-run chase.

Pakistan batters too faced difficulties, but a few big shots here and there, even amid wickets, kept them alive in the chase. Top efforts from Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj saw India get back in the race, defying all odds.

Bumrah’s game-changing spell of 3/14, especially the penultimate over where he conceded just three runs and picked up a wicket, made the task easy for Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer defended 18 off the final over as India won the closely contested affair by six runs.

Experts and pundits were all praises for the Rohit Sharma-led side, who made the impossible look possible and bagged a thrilling victory to make it two in two. On that note, here are some top expert reactions to India’s emphatic win.

#5 Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reserved praise for Bumrah and dedicated a dialogue similar to the Bollywood movie ‘Baazigar’ for the Indian pacer. Taking to his social media, he shared a picture of the Indian team and wrote:

“Haar se Jitane waale ko Bumrah kehte hain. What a fabulous spell and a very special win in New York.”

Bumrah conceded just 14 runs in his four-over spell and racked up three wickets on the way to India’s glory.

#4 Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his official X handle and lauded skipper Rohit Sharma’s on-field strategies. He also had special mention for India’s bowlers who defended their lowest score of 119 against Pakistan in T20Is.

He said:

“India wins a thrilling low-scoring contest against Pakistan! Rohit’s @ImRo45 strategic masterclass shines through! As his clever use of bowlers was the game-changer. Pakistan's batting struggled to counter India's precise attack. Well-deserved win for Team India! Well played @RishabhPant17 and well bowled @Jaspritbumrah93 @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja @arshdeepsinghh.”

Ahead of the global tournament, Yuvraj was also named one of the ambassadors of the T20 World Cup 2024 by the ICC.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh was ecstatic after India’s win over Pakistan, and it was visible from his tweet on X. The spinner lauded Rishabh Pant for his efforts with the bat while praised Bumrah for his bowling masterclass.

He went on to compare India-Pakistan’s head-to-head in World Cups to that of a tennis score, writing (via X):

“Congratulations Team india Buraaaahhhh chak te phatte. Superb knock @RishabhPant17💥❤️ and Top bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 and the whole unit .. way to go . Now score is 15 times india have won only 1 time Pakistan hv won against india in the World Cup matches . Seems like tennis score 😜@BCCI #INDvsPAK 🏏 #t20USA.”

#2 VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer and Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore, VVS Laxman commended India’s efforts and had special mentions for Pant’s knock and Bumrah’s spell, just like every other expert.

On his X account, he wrote:

“Outstanding performance from India to pull off a brilliant win in a low-scoring thriller in a high-pressure match against Pakistan! Rishabh held the innings together with customary flair and Bumrah led the disciplined bowling attack with a splendid three-wicket haul. This win should do wonders for the team's confidence!”

India are now unbeaten in Group A, much like the USA, and have two wins from the two matches played thus far.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar was quick to share his thoughts on India’s victory against Pakistan. Hinting at the Men in Blue’s dominance against their arch-rivals in ICC tournaments, Tendulkar said that even though the continent changed, the result remained the same.

“India vs Pakistan. New continent, same result 😛 T20 may be a batters’ game, but in New York, bowlers were the Apple of our eyes today. What a thrilling match! Great atmosphere and a wonderful exhibition of our great game in America. Well played, India 🇮🇳 😊”

The Master Blaster noted that even though the 20-over cricket is majorly dominated by batters, the India-Pakistan game was all about the bowlers’ dominance.

India will play their next match of the group stage against the USA, who are also backed with two consecutive wins. The winner of this contest will take the top spot in the points table and will remain unbeaten with three back-to-back wins.

