Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Karun Nair's failure in 2nd innings of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Michael Vaughan

Karun Nair once again failed to make it big, falling to a bizarre dismissal in the second innings of the third Test between England and India at Lord's. Chasing 193 for a win, the right-hander walked out to bat at No. 3.
He made just 13 runs off 33 balls. However, it was the way he got out that left everyone stunned. Failing to judge a delivery from Brydon Carse that nipped back in and hit him on the knee, Karun Nair offered no shot and had to walk back.
The 33-year-old made a comeback after an eight-year absence. His return has not been as expected. While he had a phenomenal domestic season, on the back of which he was given a call-up, the Indian batter has not replicated similar form in the ongoing Test series, yet to score a single fifty in six innings.
At the end of the fourth day, the visitors lost four wickets for 58 runs, needing 135 more to go 2-1 up. That said, here are the top expert reactions to Karun Nair's failure in the second innings of the third Test.
#5 Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Karun Nair's batting is getting exposed. He also commented on Karun's state of mind, given the way he was dismissed.
"Karun Nair has far too many little holes in his batting which keep getting exposed. Temperamentally as well, when he almost walked to a LBW, shows his state of mind," Manjrekar said. (via ESPN Cricinfo)
The right-hander scored a decent 40 in the first innings but failed to build on the same in the second, falling cheaply once again.
#4 Michael Atherton
Former England captain Michael Atherton called Karun Nair's dismissal 'odd', with a 'strange' leave.
“It's a very strange leave from Karun Nair. Particularly at the end he's batting, the end Carse is coming in from is the pavilion end, so you know naturally the ball is going to run back in at you, down the slope. So it's an odd leave," he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.
Atherton added that the Indian batter would be bruised the next morning, as the ball had hit him on the pad, due to which he had to hobble off.
#3 Aakash Chopra
Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that the outcome of the match will decide the fate of Nair's career.
"Karun Nair, what about the road ahead? Now both innings have ended. He has scored 40 once for sure, and got a few starts. I think this match's outcome might determine whether he plays the next match in Manchester or not. He has scored enough runs for you to feel that there is a possibility of him scoring big runs," he said on his YouTube channel.
"However, he has got six innings, and even a half-century hasn't been scored. It might be unfair, might be fair, I don't know, but many times the outcome of the game decides where you go," he added.
Chopra believes that the Indian batter has to now keep his fingers crossed and hope for them to win this game.
#2 Kumar Sangakkara
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara opined that Karun Nair's dismissal could have had to do with the batter thinking about the end of the day, looking to play the remaining period out before stumps.
"It is what leads up to that. You saw Karun Nair start off really positive, good strides with the right intent. He might have looked at the clock and thought not much to go here, let me kind of go back into my shell and play for time. That's where the negativity starts. The moment you do that, you are indecisive and in two minds," he said. (via SkySports)
Sangakarra added that the only possible explanation for his dismissal can be him watching the clock to bat out time.
#1 Michael Vaughan
Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan made a massive claim on Karun Nair, stating that he will only get another chance if India win the game. Should the visitors lose, his time might be up, and this dismissal would also be spoken of more.
"If India win, I think he will be fine. If India lose, I think his time will be up. That's just the nature. If England lose tomorrow, there will be so many questions about two or three of the England players. I think for Karun Nair, he needs Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Jadeja to hold their nerve and get India over the line. If they lose, that leave will be analysed a lot more than we are analysing it now," he remarked. (via Cricbuzz)
He also called the Indian batter's decision to leave the ball a 'brain fade' and a moment that cracked open the game.
