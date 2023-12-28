Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to KL Rahul's 101 in 1st Test vs South Africa ft. Sunil Gavaskar 

India may be on the back foot in the Boxing Test against South Africa in Centurion, but things could have worse but for KL Rahul’s resolute hundred. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the visitors crumbled to 24/3 by the start of the 12th over. Virat Kohli (38) and Shreyas Iyer (31) offered brief resistance, adding 68 runs for the fourth wicket.

Once Kohli and Shreyas were dismissed, though, it was Rahul who anchored the Indian innings and ensured that they ended up crossing the 240-run mark. The right-handed batter, who came in at No. 6, was unbeaten on 70 off 105 balls at stumps on Day 1 with India at 208/8.

On Day 2, he played some nice strokes to reach a well-deserved hundred. He got there in fine style, slamming Gerald Coetzee for a six over deep midwicket. Rahul’s knock, which featured 14 fours and four sixes, ended when he was bowled by Proteas left-arm pacer Nandre Burger.

The 31-year-old deservedly earned a lot of plaudits for his gritty hundred under challenging batting conditions. Here are some expert reactions to Rahul's fine Centurion ton.

#1 “What impressed me was his clarity of thought” - Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar stated that he was most impressed with Rahul’s clarity of thought during the batter’s hundred in Centurion against the Proteas. Sharing a story on Instagram handle, he commented:

“Well played KL Rahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the contest of this Test. India would be happy with 245 considering where they were at one stage yesterday.”

Incidentally, Rahul had also scored a hundred during India’s previous Test in Centurion during their 2021-22 tour.

#2 “This hundred by Rahul is in the top ten in the Indian history of Tests” - Sunil Gavaskar

Another Indian legend, Sunil Gavaskar, paid a massive compliment to Rahul and opined that the hundred was among the top in Indian Test history. According to Gavaskar, the batter’s ton should be rated highly because of the pitch on which it was scored.

"I have been watching cricket since 50 years, I can surely say this hundred by Rahul is in the top ten in the Indian history of Tests, because this is a different kind of pitch. Here, a batter would never have the confidence that he is set. The ball can do anything anytime,” Gavaskar said on air.

"Playing such a knock despite that, especially today… he was unbeaten on 70 yesterday but only had Siraj and Prasidh Krishna for company today. When Siraj got out, (Rahul) was on 95. The shot with which he reached his hundred, no praise would be enough for it. It was a length ball and he played a shot that you would normally see in T20s. Amazing," he added.

Interestingly, Rahul’s previous Test ton in Centurion came as an opener. However, on the current tour, he is playing a keeper-batter in the middle-order.

#3 “Broadcaster, media and social media will decide” - Aakash Chopra on how good Rahul’s ton was

KL Rahul during his hundred against Centurion. (Pic: AP)

Former India opener Aakash Chopra also hailed Rahul’s fantastic effort with the willow. He described the innings as special. As to where it will rank among best knocks by Indian players, he said that the broadcaster, media and social media will decide the same.

"KL Rahul scored a century. Just remember, somebody batting at No. 6 as a keeper when the top order was dismissed early and then you have to bat with the tail and the tail doesn't contribute much, and despite that, you score a hundred. The team's total was 245 and KL Rahul scored a century in that,” Chopra commented.

"It was a very special knock. Someone asked me on X whether this will go down as one of the best knocks by an Indian player. I said the broadcaster, media and social media will decide that because whichever thing is played up more becomes very important these days, and I think that is what is going to happen," he added.

Rahul’s ton against South Africa on Day 2 in Centurion was his eighth in the Test format.

#4 “Keep your mouth shut and let your bat do the talking” - Mohammad Kaif praises Rahul

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif praised Rahul for his brilliant ton under challenging conditions. Kaif pointed out that not only were India in big trouble following the loss of early wickets, but the conditions for batting were also hugely challenging. He hailed the keeper-batter for letting his willow do the talking.

"It's not easy to hit a century at No.6. Very difficult conditions, overcast conditions. It was a wet pitch, the ball was moving around. India were in a spot of bother. But KL Rahul stood there. What an innings. It's a historic knock. Nobody will be able to forget. Keep your mouth shut and let your bat do the talking, that's what you have done well," Kaif said in a video on his X handle.

Rahul came into bat with India in trouble at 92/4. He was the last man dismissed, falling after completing a well-deserved ton.

Irfan Pathan uses one word to praise Rahul

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan used one word to described Rahul after his wonderful rearguard action in Centurion. He took to his official X handle and shared a video of the batter celebrating his ton. He shared the clip with caption

“SANKATMOCHAN (one who is adept at dealing with tough situations)”

Despite Rahul’s fine effort, India find themselves in trouble in the Centurion Test. At the time of writing, South Africa were 327/5 after 87 overs in their first innings with Dean Elgar batting on 172.

