Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Mohammed Siraj's 6/70 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Sachin Tendulkar 

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj stepped in for Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the third Test against England to clinch a memorable six-wicket haul. The bowler finished with figures of 6-70, accounting for some key wickets as well as wiping out the tail to ensure that the visitors have a dominant lead.

Sharing the new ball with Akash Deep, Siraj bowled a testing spell to keep the England top-order on their toes. He was rewarded with Zak Crawley's wicket late on Day 2, and proceeded to dismiss both Ben Stokes and Joe Root early on Day 3.

The pacer made a massive impact with the second new ball as well, dismissing the lower order trio of Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir in the blink of an eye to bowl out England for 407.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to Mohammed Siraj's 6/70 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary cricketer heaped praise on the right-arm pacer's bowling display and observed the improvement in his accuracy. The right-arm pacer stuck to the right areas in key moments of the innings to make life difficult for the English batters.

“The biggest change I’ve noticed in Siraj has been his accuracy and consistency in landing the ball in the right areas. His persistence has been rewarded with 6 wickets. Very ably supported by Akash Deep as well. Well done!," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

#2 Michael Vaughan

The former England captain noted how Siraj is thriving in his role as the lead pacer of the team in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. The right-arm pacer has a bowling average of 33.82 while bowling with the spearhead, but while leading the attack, the number is significantly better.

"It might be as simple as he knows when he has to lead. When Jasprit is not around, he knows he is the senior bowler, he probably gets his choice of end as well. I think he is a wonderful character," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

#3 Aakash Chopra

The former India batter hailed the pacer's spirit and determination, and for bowling his heart out when the team needed it the most. He noted how Siraj managed to make an impact on a flat surface which did not have much for the pacers, along with the crucial double-strike early on Day 3 that flipped the contest around completely.

"You definitely get one thing with Miyan Magic. He runs in and bowls his heart out every single time. If you need someone who will give his 100 percent whenever you give him the ball, that is Mohammed Siraj. His commitment level, passion, aggression, and consistency in terms of his attitude are mindboggling and heartwarming. He puts in everything he has," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"He is not going to stop whether he gets wickets or not, irrespective of what is happening at the other end and how much he is getting hit, whether he has a niggle or not. The guy bowled incredibly once again. It's a road-like pitch. A lot of runs have been scored, but Siraj has shone. He picked up six wickets, dismissed Root, and Stokes' number is now in his back pocket," he added.

#4 Navjot Singh Sidhu

The former cricketer erupted in joy in the commentary box after the pacer dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries to reduce England to 84-5 in the first innings.

"This is why I was praising DSP Siraj this much, because he is always ready to deliver his 110 percent commitment every time. Siraj's energy has set fire on water, he has set the world on fire. He's got the captain, he got Root, he has taken two massive wickets here for India," Sidhu said on Star Sports.

#5 Varun Aaron

The former pacer opined that self-belief has played a massive role in Siraj stepping up while leading the attack in Bumrah's absence. He also hailed the bowler's ability to keep the batters guessing with his ability to move the ball both ways.

"There is always that dependence on Bumrah, even subconsciously, you feel that if I don't do it, Bumrah might do it, and everyone is looking up at him. Then everybody forgets to look at themselves in the mirror," Varun Aaron said on ESPN Cricinfo.

Siraj is more than good enough. Really good bowler. He can bowl on any wicket. He's got the pace when he wants to. He can swing it away and also nibble it back into the stumps. So, brilliant bowling by him," he added.

Team India finished Day 3 at 64-1, with a lead of 244 runs. The pace spearhead will have a massive role to play in the second innings as well since the Men in Blue need 10 more wickets to level the series.

