Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in India's 2023 World Cup squad ft. AB de Villiers

Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad after the latter failed to recover from the quadriceps strain that he sustained during the Asia Cup Super Fours encounter against Bangladesh.

Axar missed the Asia Cup final as well as the ODI series against Australia and waited till Thursday, September 28, to see whether he would recover in time. However, it wasn't to be as the veteran off-spinner joined Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in India's spin department for the showpiece event.

There were mixed reactions among fans with respect to Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion. However, after his performance in the two ODIs against Australia, many cricket experts were delighted to see him in the World Cup squad. On that note, let's take a look at five expert reactions:

#5 Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar was not exactly surprised with Ashwin suddenly coming back into India's plans as he feels injuries to players often give opportunities to those who didn't quite seem to be on the radar.

Here's what the former Indian all-rounder told Star Sports:

"Timing is such a thing that you are sometimes nowhere in the picture and suddenly an injury propels you into the reckoning. This is what has happened with Ashwin and we have seen it with KL Rahul too, who was not a part of the team in the Asia Cup but got a chance only because Shreyas Iyer got a stiff back. Since then, he hasn't looked behind."

While Ashwin averages just 16.44 with the bat in ODIs, Bangar has full faith that the off-spinner could do the job at No. 8 when needed.

#4 Piyush Chawla

World Cup winner Piyush Chawla has played enough cricket with Ravichandran Ashwin and feels the latter's experience will be handy for the Men in Blue in Indian conditions.

Here's what Chawla told ESPNCricinfo:

"I think they have gone for experience while choosing Ashwin. He is a smart bowler and I feel it is the right choice. If you look at the teams, each team has 2-3 left-handers. While Ashwin bowls well to the right-handers too, he could cause even more problems for the left-handers."

Chawla believes that since Ashwin was playing continuously in the league cricket in Chennai as well, bowling rhythm would not be a problem despite the lack of ODI cricket.

#3 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was just mesmerized by the way destiny kept bringing Ravichandran Ashwin back in the scheme of things when it seemed like India had moved on from him in white-ball cricket.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra said:

"There is some extraordinary connection between Ashwin and the World Cups. It is just unbelievable. Whichever World Cup he becomes a part of, it seems he was never in the plans. If we talk about ODI cricket, he was nowhere to be seen for six years. It is just an extraordinary story."

Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback makes it certain that India will now have a right-arm off-spinner in their spin attack, something that seemed to be missing.

#2 Salman Butt

Salman Butt was always of the opinion that Ravichandran Ashwin needed to be in India's World Cup squad. He backed the veteran off-spinner to come good due to his experience and match-winning ability.

Here's what the former Pakistan captain had to say about Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Whenever I was asked about this, I have always picked Ashwin. I feel he is a fantastic cricketer and a top-class off-spinner. You already have a lack of off-spinners in cricket. He can contribute with the bat as well and has a great head on his shoulders. With Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, oppositions would have had to face two similar kinds of bowlers. So Ashwin is rightfully in."

Butt believes Axar's injury has been a rather blessing in disguise for the Indian team.

#1 AB de Villiers

Legendary former South African cricketer AB de Villiers was impressed by the way Ashwin performed in the two ODIs against Australia. He believed that once Axar was ruled out, it was a straightforward move to bring the veteran off-spinner into the World Cup squad.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what De Villiers had to say about Ashwin:

"Lovely to see Ravichandran Ashwin there. The moment he came in (the ODI setup) he made an impact. It is a no-brainer to have him in the (World Cup) squad. I would personally play him in every game."

De Villiers further claimed that Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja's ability to bat gives India the freedom to play all three spinners together in each of their World Cup game.