Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Shubman Gill's captaincy on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test ft. Sanjay Manjrekar 

Day 3 (Friday, July 25) of the fourth Test in the ongoing five-match series between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, firmly belonged to the hosts.

Ad

After being put into bat on Day 1, India posted 358 in their first innings. In response, England put up a strong performance, ending Day 2 at 225/2 after 46 overs, with Ollie Pope (20) and Joe Root (11) unbeaten at the crease.

The duo extended their momentum on Day 3, adding 107 runs in 28 overs during the morning session. Together, they stitched a 144-run partnership for the third wicket off 228 balls before Washington Sundar dismissed Pope for 71 in the 77th over. Harry Brook managed only three runs, but Root was exceptional, bringing up his 38th Test century.

Ad

Trending

He found solid support in skipper Ben Stokes, who notched up his first fifty of the series. Root eventually departed for a brilliant 150 off 248 balls. Meanwhile, Stokes retired hurt on 66 due to cramps but later returned to the crease. At stumps, England were firmly in control at 544/7 after 135 overs, leading by 186 runs, with Stokes (77*) and Liam Dawson (21*) at the crease.

With another dominant day under their belt, England have positioned themselves strongly to push for a series-deciding victory. Meanwhile, India faced criticism for their tactics, especially the delayed introduction of Washington Sundar, who wasn’t brought into the attack until the 69th over. Many experts questioned Shubman Gill’s decision-making.

Ad

On that note, here’s a look at the top five expert reactions to Shubman Gill’s captaincy on Day 3 of the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test.

5 expert reactions on Shubman Gill's captaincy on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

#1 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu criticised skipper Shubman Gill for delaying Washington Sundar’s introduction until the 69th over. The move prompted Sidhu to question whether Gill truly understands how to captain spinners effectively. In a video shared on his YouTube channel @NavjotSidhuOfficial, the 61-year-old said:

Ad

“I was really surprised that in the 68th over today, you didn’t bring on your hero from the last match, the one who took four wickets. That drifting delivery of his reminded me of Erapalli Prasanna. This drifter is an orthodox delivery, where it looks like the ball will turn in the air, but after pitching, it goes straight.”

Ad

“The way he got Pope caught in the slips today, with KL Rahul taking the catch, and how he beat Brooks. He was remembered in the 69th over. So what does this indicate? Is Gill truly a spinner's captain or not? This leads to an identity crisis. The bowler starts to lose confidence. He wonders, 'I’ve already taken four wickets, and they are bringing me on only in the 70th over?' The identity crisis Washington Sundar went through today is a deep wound, and India will have to bear the full impact of it. I don’t think this is just a learning curve. It reflects your mentality too. Mistakes were made," he added.

Ad

Ad

#2 Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar also took a dig at Shubman Gill for bringing Washington Sundar into the attack post 60 overs, calling the decision puzzling. He further criticised the young skipper for favouring out-of-form pacers over spinners, who appeared more effective. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar remarked:

"That he [Gill] went to Washington Sundar post 60 overs was just hard to understand. This is a guy who has just given you a reminder in the last Test match by getting four wickets. Also, when the second new ball was due, I just saw his keenness to go to the second new ball quickly. There was Ben Stokes out there clearly not comfortable against spin. It was almost like he goes to spin reluctantly and even when they deliver, he's not keen to stay with them.”

Ad

#3 Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also questioned Shubman Gill’s decision to bring Washington Sundar into the attack as late as the 69th over, calling it a move that the young skipper will have to justify. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Vaughan remarked:

“I would have started with spin this morning. I would have started with spinners maybe 2 or 3 overs just to have a look. Shubman will have to explain that. There were a few tactical errors. But I did feel for Shubman because Anshul is a debutant and straightaway when he bowled his two or three overs I thought he's not the start bowler for this wicket.”

Ad

“It's really hard for a captain. You don't want to not bowl him. Shardul Thakur, historically at this wicket, there's been nothing there for someone who bowls 78-81 miles an hour. There's never been any action there for a seamer of that kind of level. Unfortunately for India Bumrah has clearly got some kind of issue," he added.

Ad

#4 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also questioned Shubman Gill for not introducing Washington Sundar into the attack earlier. When Sundar finally came on, he took two key wickets, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, which only intensified the criticism of Gill for holding him back.

Speaking about this on Sky Sports, Ponting said:

"I honestly don't know why he (Gill) has done that. He went to Shardul straight up this morning when he could have gone straight to Washington Sundar for one or two then. He had immediate success with just drift."

Ad

"He also didn't leak runs like their other bowlers. So knowing you've got someone that is consistent when you are worried about the game slipping away from you, he could have been someone, even if he didn't take wickets, could have tied up that one end and then rotated the quicks through the other," he continued.

Ad

#5 Saba Karim

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim also expressed surprise at Shubman Gill’s decision to hold back Washington Sundar. Speaking during a discussion on Sony Sports, the 57-year-old said:

"So many spinners have operated in this Test series and earlier as well, but Washington Sundar has got the most drift because his action is like that. He gives more revs on the ball and benefits because of that. It's surprising as to why Shubman Gill introduced him so late. What was he waiting for?"

Ad

"If you have a quality spinner, it doesn't matter whether there is a left-handed or right-handed batter in front of him. I feel you have included him in the team as the fifth bowler, so why did you choose him as the last option to bowl, and that too a bowler who picked up four wickets in the last Test match? He dismissed right-handers also there. So it was extremely surprising,” he added.

Team India now faces an uphill battle over the final two days of the fourth Test, as England holds a commanding first-innings lead of 186 runs with three wickets remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news