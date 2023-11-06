Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's 49th ODI hundred ft. Ricky Ponting

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli made history on his 35th birthday as he smashed his 49th ODI hundred in their 2023 World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday. With this, Kohli also went level with the great Sachin Tendulkar in terms of most ODI hundreds.

It was a tough pitch to bat on as the ball was gripping for the Proteas. However, Kohli's 101*(121) ensured that the Men in Blue batted South Africa out of the game by setting a daunting target of 327. South Africa were bowled out for just 83, handing India a confirmed top-spot finish in the league phase.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best expert reactions to Virat Kohli's sensational hundred:

#5 Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan believes the situation was perfect for someone like Virat Kohli to play his brand of cricket, which was to bat deep and ensure the Indian team got to a good total.

Here's what the former Indian pacer had to say on Cricbuzz after the game:

"Tougher the conditions, the game aids to this kind of a surface, where you know that you have to anchor the innings, fast outfield at Eden helps with all your boundary shots. A perfect setting for him (Kohli) in that regard. The pitch wasn't an easy one but that start gave him that much of luxury and time to consume so many deliveries and he made sure he was there, which he did."

Zaheer felt that the tough conditions coupled with a good start from the openers meant that it was just perfect for Kohli to stamp his authority.

#4 Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was in awe of the way Virat Kohli batted on what was a tough pitch at the Eden Gardens according to him.

Here's what Akram had to say on A Sports:

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli. He has proved once again that he is indeed the modern-day great. He is on top of that ladder. The wicket at Eden was not easy to bat on. Ball was gripping on the surface. The ball Maharaj bowled to Gill was lovely ball. I thought, they will get India quickly. But Kohli had something else in his mind."

Kohli dug deep and that was arguably the reason why India avoided any collapse, according to Akram.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez was rather critical of Virat Kohli's approach as he was getting closer to his hundred. Hafeez was disappointed that Kohli continued to take singles at the death overs instead of scoring as many as he could for the team.

Here's what the former Pakistan cricketer had to say on a Pakistan show 'Top Cricket Analysis':

"I saw sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli’s batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn’t put the team first. I am not saying Virat didn’t play well. He batted beautifully till he reached 97. The last three singles, he took, I am talking about the intent. He was looking for singles instead of hitting boundaries. Who cares if he gets out on 97 or 99. Team should always be above than personal milestone."

Hafeez gave Rohit Sharma's example, who perished in the process of making quick runs for the team and not thinking about his milestone.

#2 Ravi Shastri

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri was pretty blunt in his remarks after Virat Kohli's 49th ODI hundred. He believed the milestone would have played on Kohli's mind, just as it did on Sachin Tendulkar's mind when the latter was chasing Sunil Gavaskar's record for most Test hundreds.

Here's what Shastri had to say on Star Sports:

"It's amazing. We are a country obsessed with records. We are obsessed with hundreds. And Sunny was the trendsetter. I remember when Sachin Tendulkar was chasing his 34th, it wasn't easy. He had many sleepless nights, he would get out in the 70s and 80s. And it took a while, just like it has taken Virat Kohli."

Shastri feels Kohli would be feeling a lot lighter now that he has equalled Tendulkar's record.

#1 Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting believes Virat Kohli was already the best ODI batter he has seen, whether or not he equalled or broke Sachin Tendulkar's record. He shed light on how many fewer innings Kohli took to score his 49 hundreds compared to Tendulkar.

Speaking to ICC, here's what Ponting had to say:

"There is no doubt he is the absolute best and I have said that for a long time. To think that he (Kohli) got 49 ODI hundreds and equalled Sachin and in 175 less innings is unbelievable. That (49th ton) might be a bit of a monkey off his back. I think he has been working extra hard to equal Sachin’s record."

Ponting feels that having equalled the milestone, Kohli will now play a bit more freely for India at the business end of the tournament.