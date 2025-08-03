Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test ft. Dinesh Karthik 

Team India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up The Oval on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England with his second hundred of the series. Capitalising on a brilliant fifty on Day 2, he converted the start into his sixth Test hundred, and his fourth against Ben Stokes and co.

The Men in Blue's hopes to build a competitive lead rested on how Jasiwal started the day off for India. The left-handed batter looked in fluent touch after being dropped twice on Day 2. His job was made easier by Akash Deep putting in a serious shift after coming on as a nightwatchman.

Jaiswal was eventually dismissed by Josh Tongue after scoring 118 runs off 164 deliveries, with 14 fours and two sixes. His contribution made a massive impact as India were able to set a target of 374 in the fourth innings.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test.

#1 Aakash Chopra

The former India opener slammed Yashasvi Jaiswal's critics for still questioning his ability despite a reasonably good first tour of England. The opening batter recorded two fifties and two hundreds to finish with over 400 runs, but a section of fans felt that the player should have done more.

"It looks like what the Britishers did to India with the East India Company that came, the ones that looted us, Jaiswal is taking revenge for absolutely everything. He began his tour with a hundred, he has ended also with a hundred, he scored a couple of fifties as well, but the knives are still out. Still talks of people saying that he is not doing good, and everyone seems to forget that this is his first tour of England. Secondly, he has just started his career," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

The former India wicket-keeper was also of the opinion that Jaiswal performed to the best of his abilities, considering that it was his first tour of England. He praised the opener for his hunger and determination on the tour, marking it as a memorable one in the formative stages of his career.

"When you come to a place like England, there are going to be certain things that are bound to happen. One is getting beaten ,very normal. You don't need to judge yourself when you are getting beaten. Two, if you play a certain shot, you get lucky by some fielder dropping your catch. I think he (Jaiswal) made it count. I really enjoy the hunger and the determination that the kid has in wanting to score those runs outside of India. What more can you ask from a young boy like that in a series like this?" Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

#3 Navjot Singh Sidhu

The former India player admitted that Jasiwal's innings reminded him of legendary Australian batter Matthew Hayden, who was also an explosive left-handed opener. Sidhu also felt that the youngster is certainly on his way to being regarded as one of India's finest openers, having already achieved a lot in the first two years of his international career.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings. If I compare all the openers of India, Gavaskar is at number one. But that was a phase where Test matches were drawn, and you would weather the storm. Sehwag brought a change to that approach. Jaiswal is now above greatness. It is on him now to sustain this and he will. This is not an ordinary hundred. It terrorized the opposition. If he would stop and play or play steadily, maybe he would not make this hundred. He reminds me of Matthew Hayden," Navjot Singh Sidhu said on his YouTube channel.

#4 Irfan Pathan

The former India all-rounder branded Yashasvi Jaiswal as the best left-handed batter in the world at present. He lauded him for his consistency and appetite for runs, as well as his ability to score runs away from home.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal started the series with a century and ended it with one too. Incredible. I honestly don't think there is a better left-handed batter in the world right now, especially as an opener. You won't often see someone like him. People will definitely talk about Ben Duckett and other batters from their respective countries, but Yashasvi Jaiswal is consistently improving. His stats, his average, everything is on the rise. The pace at which he is progressing and the way he is scoring runs everywhere is remarkable," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

#5 R Ashwin

The former India spinner opined that the Indian youngster had the tools to succeed on a tricky surface because of his playing style, as well as his ability to step up when it matters.

"Absolutely important to justify Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred. I told before also, he is not Sudharsan. But give his batting style, he will produce a hundred in the third innings of a Test where you are looking to level the series. India have had a fabulous day," R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

