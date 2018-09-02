Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who Said What: Cricketers wish Ishant Sharma on his 30th birthday

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.69K   //    02 Sep 2018, 15:36 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three
Ishant Sharma turned 30 and the wishes poured in for the right-arm pacer

Ishant Sharma became only the third Indian fast bowler to pick up 250 Test wickets and already gave himself ahead of his 30th birthday. With over 350 international wickets to his name, the right-arm pacer has certainly made a name for himself, especially in Tests, since he made his debut against Bangladesh in 2007.

In the ongoing series against England, Ishant has been an integral part of the Indian bowling line-up and in the process, he also became only the third Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in England. He will be hoping that he can play an important role in another memorable away Test win for India and add to his already impressive collection that involves a magnificent win in Australia and England.

While it all began in Perth for the tall, lanky pacer who can move the ball both ways. He quickly became a household name after picking up Ricky Ponting's wicket with alarming regularity and the one in Perth, where he set up Ponting in the second innings led India to a rare away win in Australia. His latest impression at an away Test came in 2014 at Lord's where his career-best Test figures of 7/74 against England in the second innings helped India register another memorable away win.

As he turned 30, there were plenty of Indian cricketers who took to social media to wish the fast bowler. While some were hilarious and witty, others were pretty straightforward. Even as he hopes to improve and add many more memories to a cricket career that is still nowhere near its conclusion.

Here's how the cricketing world wished Ishant Sharma on his 30th birthday:

Sachin Tendulkar

VVS Laxman

RP Singh

Hardik Pandya

Mohammad Shami

Luke Wright

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
