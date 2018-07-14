Who Said What: Cricketing fraternity reacts to South Africa's surrender against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka handed South Africa a humiliating 278-run defeat in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle which finished in less than three days. Batting first, the hosts had put on 278 runs on the board, courtesy Dimuth Karunaratne's 158-run knock. In reply, the Proteas could only manage 126 runs in their first innings.

With a 161-run lead, the Lankans put on another 190 to set SA a target of 352 runs. The visitors though, got nowhere close to the target and were sent packing by the Lankan spinner for a paltry score of 73 runs, their lowest Test score since their return to the sport in 1992.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity reacted to the result.

Faf du Plessis: "We've only got ourselves to blame. That was a big turning point - when you bat first and they are 170 for 7, we needed to get them 220 all out. 280 was a big total, and even though we bowled well in the second innings, it was too far to catch up. Karunaratne looked like he was batting on another pitch. It was a fantastic effort from him. No matter how much you train before a series like this, you can't face the quality of spin you'll get in the Test match when you're playing in the nets. I think the surprising thing for us was the wetness of the outfield with the rain. Sri Lanka looked to get 20 wickets with spin. If it reverses, our seamers become a threat, but because of the wet outfield reverse wasn't a factor."

Dimuth Karunaratne: "After I got injured, I worked really hard in the A team to get my form back. I had to work really hard on this wicket. I think I always want to play positively and back my strengths. That's what I always do on turning tracks."

Dilruwan Perera: "Every spinner likes to bowl in Galle. I get a lot of drift here. It's very easy to bowl with Herath at the other end. South Africa have struggled in the past against offspinners. Rangana created pressure from one end, and I got the wickets."

Kumar Sangakkara

Clinical and ruthless by @OfficialSLC. Brilliant by the spinners Dilruwan and the legend @HerathRSL. Huge congrats. Crushing win — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) July 14, 2018

Mahela Jayawardene

Good show from the two smart spinners @HerathRSL and Dilruwan. Come on boys..👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 14, 2018

Tom Moody