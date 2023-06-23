Who said what: Top-5 comments on the Ollie Robinson - Usman Khawaja saga

Two topics have dominated the discourse after the thrilling Ashes 2023 opener in Edgbaston: Bazball and Ollie Robinson. The first is a tactical discussion about on-field strategies while the second is about on-field "behavior", as always, giving the high-profile series the perfect conjunction of sport and drama.

17-Test-old Robinson, who didn't have a great Test with the ball, got involved in two verbal spats with Usman Khawaja, the top-scorer and Player of the Match. He sent off Khawaja by saying "F*** off, you f***ing prick" after dismissing him for 141 on Day 3 and again had a verbal spat with him during a drinks break on Day 5.

It was dismissed as "heat of the moment" initially. It became a matter of debate after the Englishman defended his action in a press conference by talking about Australians, including Ricky Ponting has done the same in Ashes before, and saying he doesn't "really care how it's perceived".

Following are the top points from the discourse in chronological order:

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain was unhappy with Ollie Robinson's press comments.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was among the first to share a pragmatic view on the situation. He accepted Robinson's outburst as "emotion" but disagreed with the fast bowler "doubling down" on what he did in the press conference.

"I will never have a go at someone for showing emotion in the moment," Hussain told Sky Cricket. "We can sit here and say, 'why is he doing that? Poor old Uzzy [Khawaja]', but that's the emotion."

“There are two things to say: one, to give someone the send-off verbally when they're out, I never really liked that. You've got them out, he's got 141 against you, do you really need to give them the send-off? Then doubling down on it in a press conference - you [should] go in and say, 'it was in the heat of the moment, I got carried away,” Hussain added.

“You'd prefer an England side saying 'we're going to give as good as we get' but words have consequences. When Robinson goes out to bat, he's going to get it as well,” said Hussain.

Robinson, though not known for his batting, did fairly well in the Test. He scored 17* (31) in the first innings and followed it up with 27 (44).

Ricky Ponting

Ponting was clearly unhappy seeing Robinson take his name to defend himself, though, during his prime, he rarely shied away from giving a few words to the opposition. He said "no wonder" the pacer didn't do too well with the ball (5/98) because he was focused on what the Australian did 15 years ago.

“Some of the things he had to say – I mean he even brought my name into it, which I felt was a little bit unusual, but for me it’s water off a duck’s back," Ponting said in the ICC Review Podcast. "If he is sitting back thinking about me, then no wonder he bowled like the way that he did in that game, if he’s worried about what I did 15 years ago."

Ponting also said Robinson will soon learn that he needs to back up his words with skills while playing against Australia.

"He's a forgettable cricketer" - Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden slammed the English paceman.

Ponting's former teammate and legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden was more scathing in his assessment. He called Robinson a "forgettable cricketer" and ridiculed him for not having express pace (Robinson bowls at 125-135 kph mark and has 71 Test wickets) but a "mouth from the south".

"Then the other bloke [Robinson], he's a forgettable cricketer,” Hayden said on Sen Radio. "A fast bowler that is bowling 124 [kph] and he's got a mouth from the south."

Hayden added that someone like David Warner could just go all-out against him on the front foot because of his speed.

"I don't want Ollie to change" - James Anderson

James Anderson wants Ollie Robinson to continue being aggressive.

Veteran English pacer James Anderson, who pulled Robinson away from the Day 5 altercation, meanwhile, was vehement in his defense of Robinson.

He said nothing "unacceptable" was spoken in the Test and he wants his junior to continue being aggressive. Anderson also took a swipe at Australian pundits, saying this is just the start of them saying things to make headlines.

"Ollie did nothing wrong when he had his moment with Khawaja," said Anderson. "In fact, I stood at mid-off for most of the game and didn’t hear anything said by either team that was unacceptable. I don’t want Ollie to change. I like him getting fired up. He bowls better when he is in that mood. From personal experience, I know I bowl better when I am a bit more aggressive and intense."

"It has revved up a few former Australia cricketers who have had a bit to say in the media. That’s OK. I’m sure I will be doing that as an ex-player. You have to keep your name in the papers and keep getting a job. It is to be expected," added Anderson.

Anderson even predicted that more such former cricketers "will come out of the woodwork" to say similar things as the series goes on.

"I just got caught up in the moment" - Ollie Robinson

Robinson finally did what Hussain wanted of him but after the Test. He admitted that his reaction was a spur-of-the-moment thing because he was trying hard to bowl well. The Yorkshireman added that he sorted it out with "nice guy" Khawaja after the match, even saying that he has "always gotten on well with him".

“I just got caught up in the moment" he wrote in his column for Wisden. "I was desperate for a wicket; I hadn’t bowled that well in the first innings, I’d had that slip in my second over and lost a bit of confidence, and then I was trying to feel my way back in a little bit, having not played much for a while."

“I spoke to Ussie after as well and we were all good,” he added. “He was just like, 'Mate, just be careful what you say.' It was nothing against him and we had a good chat. He’s a nice guy and I’ve always gotten on well with him, having played against him a few times.”

The second Ashes Test will commence on June 28 at Lord's.

