Who said what? - Top 5 expert comments on Virat Kohli's 100 in the 2nd Test vs West Indies

Virat Kohli created history by becoming the first cricketer to score a century in his 500th international game. The former India skipper achieved this feat against the West Indies in the ongoing second Test at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

This is Kohli's 29th Test hundred, his third against the West Indies and second in the Caribbean. Kohli looked positive during the innings, scoring a patient 121 from 206 balls with 11 boundaries. He kept the West Indies bowlers at bay and played a patient knock before he was unfortunately run out.

Numerous experts showered praises on Virat Kohli for his century. Here is a look at the top five expert comments:

#1 Courtney Walsh:

The former West Indies skipper was all praise for Virat Kohli. Walsh, the first-ever bowler to take 500 Test wickets, was impressed with Kohli's composure and the maturity he displayed while batting during the Test match. Walsh told Jio Cinema:

"It was a very, very good innings by Virat Kohli. A very good partnership between him and Jadeja. I think Virat was determined to get a hundred in this Test match, the 100th Test between India and West Indies, and the 500th international game for him.

"He wanted something to remember from the match. You could see the determination on his face. The sheer timing and the maturity he showed, there was nothing much that went wrong with this innings. You could tell he wanted a big score and he got it. He wanted to do something bigger, he found the gaps very well, superb timing. At the end of it, proper celebration. It was a Virat Kohli show."

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster took to Instagram to congratulate Virat Kohli for his incredible century in the ongoing Test. Tendulkar shared a story on Instagram in which he stated:

"Another day, another century by Virat Kohli. Well played".

Virat Kohli has reached 76 international centuries and is the next best to Sachin Tendulkar (100 international tons) as far as most 100s are concerned.

#3 Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket. The former Indian pacer took to Twitter to praise Kohli for scoring a 100 in his 500th international game. She tweeted:

"A striking 100 on his 500th! Virat Kohli truly defines what it is to be a King."

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10 on his 500th!

@imVkohli truly defines what it is to be a King



#ViratKohli #KingKohli #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/sPzSeJoimw A strikingon his 500th!@imVkohli truly defines what it is to be a King

#4 Brian Lara

The Windies legend is a big fan of Virat Kohli. In an interview, Lara was positive that Kohli would go back to average in the 50s in Test cricket and stated that the Indian batter is a joy to watch.

"Virat is a great player; someone like that, you cannot keep them down for long. If you do, someone has to pay at the end of the day. The way he has looked in the IPL and recently, he is just an awesome player, and you simply cannot expect someone like Kohli to be down for long. He is surely one of the greatest batsman of all time".

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar



Celebrating In an Exclusive Conversation with @debasissen the legendary Brian Lara speaks about Virat Kohli's greatness and also believes that Kohli is poised to continue his remarkable scoring spree in the upcoming 12 months.Celebrating #ViratKohli𓃵 's 29th Test Ton. twitter.com/revsportz/stat…

#5 Wasim Jaffer

The former Indian opener is one of the wittiest cricketers on social media. He did not hold back while describing Kohli's century in the ongoing Test against the West Indies.

"A shining ornament to our beautiful game. What a joy to watch him bat! Well played Virat Kohli".