Who Said What: World reacts after India whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0

World reacts after India whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity as India beat Sri Lanka in the third Test.

It was a convincing performance by India

Under three days was all it took for India to wrap up the third Test and whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0. Going into the third day, India needed nine wickets to wrap up the third Test and by bowling out Sri Lanka for 181, they managed to get those wickets and win by an innings and 171 days.

For his maiden Test century, Hardik Pandya walked away with the Man of the Match award.

Hardik Pandya

"I am glad that I got my first hundred here, I didn't have a first-class hundred before coming here. The situation was pretty good for me when I went in and I knew that I could back my instincts. I have bowling as well and Test cricket is not an easy place to come and take a fifer. I have to keep working hard. I am pretty alright to bat wherever the teams wants me to. This team is pretty amazing. Everyone backs me to do well."

Two centuries in three matches was enough for Shikhar Dhawan to claim the Man of the Series award.

Shikhar Dhawan

"Before this series, I was in Hong Kong enjoying the holiday (smiles). Unfortunately one of our openers was unfit and I got a chance to come over here and by the grace of god, things went very well for me and I got the Man of the Series award. I am enjoying my batting right now. I enjoy playing this way, this is my natural game (playing positive cricket). I have to keep performing well because we have tough competition for all the slots, so that is a great sign for Indian cricket. It keeps me on my toes."

Dinesh Chandimal

"You can't control the toss, but this was a tough series. Credit to India for playing outstanding cricket throughout the series. Our batting and bowling were below par. We need to stand up as a team. They scored 600 in each innings, so that is why we decided to play five bowlers. We have to be patient and concentrate harder (when batting or bowling). If we can do that, I am sure we will do as a team and come back stronger for the Pakistan series."

Virat Kohli added that Hardik Pandya was the biggest positive for India from the series.

"Very happy with the overall performance. Always feels nice to have convincing wins, pretty good day for us. The regulars have performed, but the biggest positive would be Hardik's inclusion and the way he shaped up in these three Test matches. The kind of confidence he showed the with the ball and the maturity with the bat, it really gives us a boost.

"The usual suspects are always there and thereabouts. We are a young side, we look forward to play Test cricket, we look forward to play every single Test match with the same kind of excitement and that is the only way you can be ruthless. We like to be prepared before hand and be proactive rather than being reactive. We have age on our side and we have an opportunity to play together for five, six years for the country. "

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Hardik Pandya:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Harbhajan Singh:

Russel Arnold:

Harsha Bhogle: