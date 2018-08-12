Who said what: World reacts as England defeat India by an innings and 159 runs
India in England and the same old story repeats itself as India trail the series 0-2. Amidst a lot of promise, the Indian team traveled to England with the hope of winning the Test series. As of now, nothing seems to be going the visitors' way.
Firstly, the Indian team had to deal with the injury woes of their premium fast bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. In the first match, India at least showed some promise thanks to the captain's performance in both the innings.
Things turned from bad to worse in the second Test for India as they lost the toss and batted in conditions which were not conducive to batting. After getting bowled out for 107, India looked like they had a chance at the time of third day's Lunch as England's score read 89/4 but a 189 stand between Johny Bairstow and Chris Woakes took the game away from India.
In addition to scoring 137 runs with the bat, Woakes also took 4 wickets in the match and was rightly awarded the man of the match. Among the English bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up 9 and 5 wickets respectively.
Post-match remarks from the captains:
Virat Kohli:
The Indian captain concluded the English team completely outplayed the World No.1 side.
Not very proud of the way we played. First time in last five Test matches we've been outplayed. Credit to England. They were clinical. When a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball."
Kolhi felt that there is a need to perform irrespective of the unpredictable weather conditions. He also admitted that the combination of the team was a bit off.
"Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. Chance to correct that next game. Five days to go, should be okay. Lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time."
Joe Root:
"The win was definitely less stressful. Bowling unit were exceptional throughout the whole game. We probably did have the conditions throughout, but you still have to perform, ask the right questions of the batsman."
The captain had quite a few words of praise for the man of the match.
The partnership between Jonny and Woakes was magnificent. Really pleased for Woaksey. Number of occasions he's shown how talented he is with the bat. Chuffed to bits for Woakes. State of the game, everything about it, and him coming back into the side, someone who's always been a big part of the squad, great to see him have the rewards.
The stylish right-handed batsman also had some positive words for debutant Ollie Pope.
I thought he (Pope) played really well. He batted at a very challenging time. To come in and put pressure back on the opposition was a great sign. We knew what he was capable of doing, we've seen him in county cricket. To see him fit seamlessly in the environment is a pleasing sight.
Here's how the world reacted to England's thrashing win over India: