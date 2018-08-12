Who said what: World reacts as England defeat India by an innings and 159 runs

A dejected Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion

India in England and the same old story repeats itself as India trail the series 0-2. Amidst a lot of promise, the Indian team traveled to England with the hope of winning the Test series. As of now, nothing seems to be going the visitors' way.

Firstly, the Indian team had to deal with the injury woes of their premium fast bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. In the first match, India at least showed some promise thanks to the captain's performance in both the innings.

Things turned from bad to worse in the second Test for India as they lost the toss and batted in conditions which were not conducive to batting. After getting bowled out for 107, India looked like they had a chance at the time of third day's Lunch as England's score read 89/4 but a 189 stand between Johny Bairstow and Chris Woakes took the game away from India.

In addition to scoring 137 runs with the bat, Woakes also took 4 wickets in the match and was rightly awarded the man of the match. Among the English bowlers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up 9 and 5 wickets respectively.

Post-match remarks from the captains:

Virat Kohli:

The Indian captain concluded the English team completely outplayed the World No.1 side.

Not very proud of the way we played. First time in last five Test matches we've been outplayed. Credit to England. They were clinical. When a team plays like that they deserve to be on the winning side. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball."

Kolhi felt that there is a need to perform irrespective of the unpredictable weather conditions. He also admitted that the combination of the team was a bit off.

"Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable, I think we got the combination a bit off before the game. Chance to correct that next game. Five days to go, should be okay. Lower back issue coming up again and again, purely because of the workload. Confident I'll be fine in five days time."

Joe Root:

"The win was definitely less stressful. Bowling unit were exceptional throughout the whole game. We probably did have the conditions throughout, but you still have to perform, ask the right questions of the batsman."

The captain had quite a few words of praise for the man of the match.

The partnership between Jonny and Woakes was magnificent. Really pleased for Woaksey. Number of occasions he's shown how talented he is with the bat. Chuffed to bits for Woakes. State of the game, everything about it, and him coming back into the side, someone who's always been a big part of the squad, great to see him have the rewards.

The stylish right-handed batsman also had some positive words for debutant Ollie Pope.

I thought he (Pope) played really well. He batted at a very challenging time. To come in and put pressure back on the opposition was a great sign. We knew what he was capable of doing, we've seen him in county cricket. To see him fit seamlessly in the environment is a pleasing sight.

Here's how the world reacted to England's thrashing win over India:

Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

As for India, well, no easy solution to their batting woes. Best we control the controllables then. Like team selection & play the extra batsman in the next Test no matter what! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 12, 2018

2 innings of the highest quality of Seam & Swing bowling by the England Team ... #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2018

Completely outplayed. Outclassed.

Woakes 137*

India 107 and 130 all out. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018

India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

Awesome all round performance from the @englandcricket boys!! Great to watch 👌🤛🙌 #ENDvIND — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) August 12, 2018

Imran Khan in 1982 (at Karachi) and Jimmy Anderson (in this Test) are the only bowlers to have 6 duck-dismissals against India in a Test match.#ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 12, 2018

The loss at Lord's is India's first innings defeat under Virat Kohli's captaincy. It comes in his 37th Test.



India's last innings defeat was also in England, at The Oval in 2014. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 12, 2018

English conditions YES ... Would you expect England to Win YES ... but to hammer the No1 Team inside 2 allocated days is some effort ... I declare it #BeerOclock — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 12, 2018

Kohli says he’s confident he’ll be able to bat at 100% in the next Test but admits his back is pretty sore and he mightn’t be able to field at full intensity. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/35HMwNLz2W — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 12, 2018

Stokes missed this game. But was not missed at all. Woakes produced a Man of The Match performance. England’s all-round options are exceptional for these conditions.... #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018

Stuart Broad's last seven overs before tea.

The exclamation marks represent chances or edges that dropped short.

7-4-7-4

Not the worst spell ever... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CU1eq0v0qO — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 12, 2018

Stuart Broad 424 wickets - breaks into the list of top ten Test wicket-takers!#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 12, 2018

When we debate about a best team, it should mean the one who can perform anywhere in the world and in any conditions.#ENGvIND — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) August 12, 2018

Adil Rashid is first England player in 13 years to play a Test without getting to bat, without getting to bowl and without taking a catch.



Last was Gareth Batty against Bangladesh, also at Lord's, in 2005. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 12, 2018

Truth is the team management was on a different tangent and questions must be asked of those who thought the players needed time off from practice and practice matches. Can’t be an Ostrich and let this pass #IndvEng — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 12, 2018

Jimmy Anderson with 103 Test wickets at Lord's has become only the second bowler after Muralitharan to take more than 100 wickets at a Test venue #ENGvIND #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 12, 2018

If you need team to do well in certain conditions they will have to practice in those conditions. As simple as that ! If authorities don’t get this then we will just hope for a miracle! I still believe with the bowling we have this is best team to win abroad! — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 12, 2018

Bowler @AdilRashid03 was on the winning side for #ENGvIND without batting, bowling or taking a catch.https://t.co/u63hgkTlO2 — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) August 12, 2018

With all sorts of combination already done, India don't have many options on batting bench. They need to revive their confidence, mental strength, technique and attitude to cope up with dire situation and comeback stronger than ever. That's the only way. #ENGvIND — Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) August 12, 2018