Who said what: World reacts as England assert dominance over India on Day 2 of the final Test

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 49

The Indian team was in a position of advantage at the end of day 1 with the home team loitering at 198/7. After England put on half-century partnerships for the first two wickets, the Indian bowling unit pulled things back with six wickets in the final session.

On day 2, things didn't go according to the plan for the visitors as they ran into a resilient Jos Buttler who was determined to take his team out of trouble. The No.7 batsman was accompanied by Stuart Broad in their team's resurgence and the two put together 98 runs for the ninth wickets. The crucial partnership that helped England post a total excess of 300.

India did not get the right start to their innings as Shikhar Dhawan departed off the first ball of the second over. After Dhawan's dismissal, KL Rahul and Cheteswara Pujara put together a 64 run partnership for the second wicket.

Just when Rahul looked set for a big inning, a jaffa from Sam Curran rattled the stumps behind him. As a result of the wicket, the Indian captain came into the middle but soon India lost the wickets Pujara and Rahane.

As usual, the onus to save India was on Virat's shoulders but the skipper got out off the bowling of Ben Stokes one run short of a half-century, leaving debutant Hanuma Virahri in the middle. Stokes followed up Kohli's wicket with that of Rishabh Pant in the very next over and India lost their sixth wicket.

Vihari who faced a few nervous moments in the middle along with Ravindra Jadeja is batting in the middle and it will be interesting to see how many runs India will add to their overnight score of 174/6.

Here's how the world reacted to England's dominance on Day 2 of the final Test:

Jasprit Bumrah:

“We were in a good position at 198/7, but they batted well and we couldn’t capitalise. We tried hard to bowl in right areas but they also applied well, so we can say they batted well. It is not like we bowled poorly and they batted superbly. It’s a combination of both."

On what the team had planned for the lower order - "There has been no specific planning for lower order batsmen. You plan for each batsman. Even if they are lower order, we respect them and play them that way. We tried to execute it today and it didn’t work."

With the exclusion of Hardik Pandya, India only had four main bowling options and here's Bumrah's take on that issue - “When you have an extra bowler, sometimes it gives you that cushion. With four, you tend to bowl more overs because you tend to come back quickly. That was the only difference, otherwise, we bowled a lot of overs. An extra bowler sometimes gives you enough rest.”

Bumrah's take on Buttler's innings - “As a bowling unit, we never say if we get him early we found it easy (or difficult if we don’t). He played well and was taking his chances. When you’re batting with the tail, you can. Our batsmen have done that as well before. Nobody would say anything if you get out, so it’s a win-win situation. If it doesn’t pay off, it’s okay. If it does, it’s a bonus for the team.”

Jos Buttler:

Speaking at the press conference on Day 3 morning, the English vice-captain said: "The lead at the minute is quite healthy and hopefully we can back up the performance today, tomorrow morning. We can be in a really strong position in the game."

On Kohli-Anderson duel - "Virat is one of the best players in the world if not the best at the minute and James Anderson is England's greatest ever bowler. So, as a match-up, for fans and players alike it is awesome to watch. I think two of them are immensely competitive and they have had a great duel all throughout the series. Jimmy has been particularly unlucky. I think he is great. He had some great chances and been very close and it has been great to watch."

Speaking about his performance, he added "of course you feel confident when you are contributing to the team and scoring runs. I have been very pleased with how it's gone so far since coming back but like I said just before, it is about being consistent and doing it again and more in the preparations side of things than actually in the middle. I am very aware of how things can change for the better or the worst very quickly. so, very much stay in the moment and continue to put on hard work."

Harsha Bhogle:

Deflating day if you are an India fan. But Buttler, Anderson and Broad were just outstanding. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

At the end of Day-1, India was in with a real shout.

At the end of Day-2....India need a miracle to change the score line from reading 1-4 #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 8, 2018

VVS Laxman:

Liked the grit & determination shown by @Hanumavihari last night. That’s been his strength right from his younger days. Wishing him lots of luck in his career. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 9, 2018

Sanjay Manjrekar:

Batting issues becoming even more glaring now. Can’t defend, can’t win overseas.😔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 8, 2018

Ayaz Menon:

Well as England bowled, India’s batting dismal again. Can’t be the case that batsmen need all the luck and conditiins in ther favour to succeed. What about grit, application, ambition? Rahul, Dhawan , even young Pant v disappointing — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 8, 2018

England's tail wagging away India's hopes of a win!

Losing wickets to Ali, top order not doing enough, middle order goes kaput when needed, letting the tail wag - India have learnt nothing it seems. #ENGvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 8, 2018

Via @CricViz:



- England's last four batsmen have batted for just over 22 hours this series. India's last four have batted for 12 hours and 41 minutes.



- England's last four batsmen have faced 850 balls this series - India's have faced 413.



Pretty stark difference. #ENGvIND — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) September 9, 2018

Looking for England's best batsmen in their batting order. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qJj7IArOwF — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 8, 2018

For all the ruthlessness that India and their captain talk about their bowling to the tail is anything but ruthless. #ENGvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 8, 2018

England batting starts from No.8 and ends on No.11

Indian batting starts and ends with Virat Kohli#ENGvIND — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 8, 2018

The Hanuma Vihari-Karun Nair discussion:

Hindsight experts have it so easy. If Vihari scores a hundred, why wasn't he played at Southampton? If Vihari fails, why has he been picked ahead of Karun Nair? — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 8, 2018

Maybe a few more practice matches?

People saying Rahane and Pujara got into form after 2-3 matches. So if they had got a couple of practice games, they would be in form right from the start of the series. This is stupidity at its highest extreme. Pujara was playing county, while Rahane was playing A games already. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 8, 2018

Does the problem lie in Kohli's captaincy?

Indian team is losing in England because of Virat Kohli's overweening attitude. He plays favourites. Not picking Pujara in the first test, playing an unfit Ashwin in the 4th, and picking up Vihari ahead of Karun Nair are but a few of these examples. Great batsman, poor leader. — Sanjay Dixit संजय (@Sanjay_Dixit) September 7, 2018

So close yet so far....

The Indian team needs to perform as a team.

Been the story of the series, every time India needed someone to stand up, they all slept through. #ENGvIND — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 8, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan's failure with the bat didn't go unnoticed.

Oh right, Dhawan gone. Couldn’t even review. Those are for you-know-who.#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 8, 2018

I don't think Shikhar Dhawan can have a better performance than this at The Oval! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UfFzk8kkrG — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 8, 2018

How many opportunities will Rahul get?

Rahul has cemented his place for the WestIndies Tests#ENGvIND — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 8, 2018

Next comes Home Test series against West Indies.. Shikhar Dhawan, KLRahul, Rahane.. all will score Big hundreds against them and our selectors will select the squad to Australia depends on the home form, Again in Australia huge embarrassment will happen #ENGvIND @vikrantgupta73 — Anand Sharma (@imAnand9045) September 9, 2018

A lot of hopes on the two overnight batsmen.

Time for Indian domestic cricket to prove its relevance.

One of these two averages 60.

The other has three trebles.#ENGvIND — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 8, 2018

Stat Mania:

The triple centurions!

This Indian Test XI has 9 triple centuries in first-class cricket..

3 each by Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, and

1 each by L Rahul, Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant.

Also, Karun Nair in the squad has two fc 300s.#ENGvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 8, 2018

Is 49 the new 99?

Dismissed on 49 in all the three formats (Tests, ODI, T20I):



AB de Villiers

MS Dhoni

VIRAT KOHLI#ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 8, 2018

Virat breaks the record by a handsome margin.

Virat Kohli completes 18000 runs in International cricket in 382 innings - The quickest to the milestone.



Prev: Brian Lara in 411 innings and Sachin Tendulkar in 412 innings. #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 8, 2018

6th Sep 2017:

Virat Kohli reached 15000 International Runs...



8th Sep 2018:

Virat Kohli reached 18000 International Runs..



Insane Consistency! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 8, 2018

Anderson tops yet another list.

Most wkts against India in Tests:



106 J ANDERSON

105 M Muralitharan

94 Imran Khan

76 M Marshall

69 S Broad

67 A Roberts#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 8, 2018

Most wkts against each team:



Afg: R Jadeja, 6

Aus: I Botham, 148

Ban: M Muralitharan, 89

Eng: S Warne, 195

Ind: J Anderson, 107

Ire: M Abbas, 9

NZ: S Warne, 103

Pak: R Herath, 106

SA: S Warne, 130

SL: A Kumble, 74

WI: G McGrath, 110

Zim: M Muralitharan, 87#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 8, 2018

KL Rahul is breaking some fielding records.

13th catch for L Rahul this series. He becomes the first-ever fielder to achieve this in a Test series in England.#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 8, 2018