Who said what: World reacts as India and England play out an entertaining day

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Three

Day three of the first Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Edgbaston, Birmingham between India and England had almost everything and was easily one of the most entertaining days.

It all started with R Ashwin sending back Keaton Jennings and Joe Root inside the first 30 minutes before Ishant Sharma came on to bowl and dismissed David Malan. Soon after, he got the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the same over and added pressure on the English batsmen.

As the bowlers relaxed for a while, Sam Curran walked in to bat and scored a quick-fire 63 to take his team out of the trouble and take them to a decent position. Ishant, on the other hand, picked the wicket of Stuart Broad and registered his eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. England were bundled out for just 180 and with the13-run first-innings lead, they set India a target of 194 runs.

Chasing 194 won't be a walk in the park for the Indian team as the conditions at the venue were assisting the pacers and England had the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes in their ranks.

Stuart Broad dismissed both the openers before Ben Stokes bowled a beauty to dismiss KL Rahul. Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's struggles continued as he poked one outside the off-stump and gave Sam Curran his first wicket. James Anderson returned to bowl and was rewarded with the wicket of R Ashwin, who was promoted to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya.

When the stumps were drawn, India were reeling at 110/5, requiring another 84 runs to win the game with Virat Kohli (43*) and Dinesh Karthik (18)* still at the crease.

Let us take a look at how the cricket fraternity reacted to the events that happened on day three of the first Test.

Virat is The King! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 3, 2018

What a Test unfolding at Edgbaston - to think there are some muppets who think this game better served by 10-ball overs and 15 a side - tinker not ye heathens — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) August 3, 2018

Oh lambheeeeeeee...top spell @ImIshant wish you many more 5 wickets hauls... today as a senior bowler responded well when it was needed the most.. sabash tere.. India will be happy chasing 194.. Go well boys @BCCI #EngvInd 1st test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 3, 2018

Yes boi!!! Super proud 🙌🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn6rGBW8J4 — Tom Curran (@_TC59) August 3, 2018

Might be seen as controversial but think Cook’s dismissal in the second innings was a better ball than Kohli got against Rashid in the ODI #EngvInd — Matt Renshaw (@MattRenshaw449) August 3, 2018

A 20 yr old giving England a Sniff .. Great stuff .. Love Sam Currans temperament .. Whatvever happens and whoever Wins this has been a Fantastic Test Match !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 3, 2018

Test cricket at it’s best @StuartBroad8 in the middle of one of those spells, can the great man @imVkohli get through it.... — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 3, 2018

Surely he can’t do it again !!!!!! #ENDvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 3, 2018

Fantastic effort by @ImIshant. Brought back memories from the game at Lord’s in 2014. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/k2dk1v0htu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2018