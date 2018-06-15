Who Said What: World reacts as India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs

All the reactions from the cricket fraternity as India won the game inside two days.

Dhawan became the first Indian to score a century before lunch on day 1

Afghanistan's first taste of Test cricket ended in defeat inside two days as India wrapped up another home Test win at Bengaluru. After winning the toss and electing to bat, India never really conceded the advantage as they scored 474 on the back of centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

In reply, Afghanistan were bundled out for 109 and 103 in their two innings and became only the third team to lose 20 wickets in a day's play. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets in the first and second innings as India wrapped up a comfortable victory before close of play on day two.

Ajinkya Rahane

"This feels really special. It is always an honor to lead your country and we wanted to be ruthless. Guys like Shikhar and Vijay got those hundreds, Rahul chipped in and Pandya was magnificent at the end. It was important for all of us to stick to our basics, create some good habits, but credit to Afghanistan, they were fantastic.

"From here on it is only upwards and onwards for them. Their seamers bowled really well, especially in the third session yesterday and I am sure they will go a long way against all opponents.

Man of the Match, Shikhar Dhawan

"I am really happy with the way I have been batting. It is good that we've finished the match early and will have a few days off to get fresh before we go to Ireland. It was a damp pitch, the ball, of course, was swinging and seaming a bit but I was clear in my mind that I wanted to play positive cricket. Things went my way and I was enjoying it as by the grace of God I became the first Indian to get a century inside a session.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate Afghanistan for reaching this level. It's only their first Test and they'll keep getting better as they play more. I would also like to wish them Eid Mubarak; it is a big day for them; it is always a learning process and once they start winning they'll do really well. Big names are already coming out of their country and doing really well in world cricket. I would also like to thank the audience for coming here and enjoying themselves."

Asghar Stanikzai

"First thanks to BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board to have given us this opportunity. We hadn't played a Test match before this and we've learnt a lot. In the future when we play a match, we know now how to play against a full member nation like India.

"Yes, we were surprised by how quickly things ended because we were a good team. But Test cricket is a completely different ball game, we have a lot of time and we'll work on our weaknesses. A huge thanks to the crowd as well, it felt like we were in Kabul."

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

What a lovely sight this is. Great gesture by @ajinkyarahane88 and co to call the Afghanistan players for the picture. India played like champions and @ACBofficials will just go upwards from here. 👍 #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/NJKowEtmR7 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) June 15, 2018

Harsh welcome for Afghanistan to test cricket and the realisation that this form of cricket requires very different skills. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 15, 2018

Congratulations India on the win, really liked the ruthlessness with which they went about their job. Also congratulations to @ACBofficials .Though they lost convincingly, I am sure they would have learnt a lot & am sure they will improve and start winning matches soon #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 15, 2018