Who Said What: World reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara's record-breaking double century

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity after day four of the third Test at Ranchi.

by Srihari @srihari_93
News 19 Mar 2017, 16:35 IST
Pujara
Pujara played a marathon innings to take India to a position of comfort

Cheteshwar Pujara’s double century and his record seventh-wicket partnership with centurion Wriddhiman Saha helped India take the upper hand after day four of the third Test between India and Australia at Ranchi.

Pujara and Saha began the day with India still 91 runs behind. But their 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket helped India not only get past Australia’s tally of 451 but also take a lead of 152 runs before they declared on 603/9. Although Pujara with his double ton and Saha with his century stole the show, Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty that helped India cross 600 shouldn’t be forgotten.

Extra Cover: Stats: Most balls faced by an Indian batsman in Tests

In response, Australian openers had to see through eight overs till the end of the day. Unfortunately, David Warner couldn’t manage that as he was castled by Jadeja and Australia ended the day on 23/2 after nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was dismissed too with the visitors still trailing by 129 runs.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

