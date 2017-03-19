Who Said What: World reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara's record-breaking double century

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity after day four of the third Test at Ranchi.

Pujara played a marathon innings to take India to a position of comfort

Cheteshwar Pujara’s double century and his record seventh-wicket partnership with centurion Wriddhiman Saha helped India take the upper hand after day four of the third Test between India and Australia at Ranchi.

Pujara and Saha began the day with India still 91 runs behind. But their 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket helped India not only get past Australia’s tally of 451 but also take a lead of 152 runs before they declared on 603/9. Although Pujara with his double ton and Saha with his century stole the show, Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty that helped India cross 600 shouldn’t be forgotten.

In response, Australian openers had to see through eight overs till the end of the day. Unfortunately, David Warner couldn’t manage that as he was castled by Jadeja and Australia ended the day on 23/2 after nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was dismissed too with the visitors still trailing by 129 runs.

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Kevin Pietersen:

You HAVE TO score 1st innings runs in India to enjoy your tour as a batsman. 2nd innings is always a lottery! — KP (@KP24) March 19, 2017

Aakash Chopra:

Another 200 reasons to like Pujara. #INDvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 19, 2017

Michael Clarke:

Stand and applaud! It's a double for @cheteshwar1 200 in 521 balls.... what a performance. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 19, 2017

Harsha Bhogle:

According to the Mumbai Rent Act, @cheteshwar1 would probably have got possession of the pitch based on tenancy laws! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 19, 2017

Mitchell Johnson:

Just turned on the cricket #INDvAUS Pujara 200 & Saha 100 Looking like a draw — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) March 19, 2017

Rohit Sharma:

Great going Team India, Pujara & Saha brilliant stuff. Another good hour after tea and we should be in a strong position in this Test match — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 19, 2017

Manoj Tiwary:

What an outstanding partnership @cheteshwar1 & @Wriddhipops. Congratulations both on well deserved milestones @BCCI — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) March 19, 2017

Jason Gillespie:

Lisa Sthalekar:

What an amazing inning by @cheteshwar1. 668 minutes of pure concentration. @BCCI have wrestled their back into this series #IndvAus — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 19, 2017

Damien Fleming:

Double for Pujara

Milestone city for Indians today lead by 70 runs#WicketWouldBeHandy #IndvAus — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) March 19, 2017

Anjum Chopra:

Picture says it all.Grit,determination, focus and acknowledgement of the hard work.Double hundred for @cheteshwar1 #IndvAus @BCCI.Wel played pic.twitter.com/KMJFqFLbuq — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 19, 2017

There was plenty of praise for Saha as well, Michael Clarke:

Very very good from Saha. He has turned this game on its head with this partnership with Pujara. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 19, 2017

Harsha Bhogle: