Who Said What: World reacts to India losing the ODI series just before the World Cup

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 384 // 13 Mar 2019, 22:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

The decider of the five-match ODI series between India and Australia was held today in Delhi. India looked confident to seal the series after winning the first two ODIs, but the tables turned since then and Australia came back in the series with two consecutive wins, including a record win in the fourth ODI at Mohali.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the decider. Usman Khawaja has been in form and notched up yet another century in this series. He has finished the series with 383 runs, which is the second highest by any Australian player in a five-match bilateral ODI series. David Warner holds the record with 386 runs.

Peter Handscomb continued his good form with the bat and scored a half century. The visitors started with a great start, but the Indian bowlers balanced the game by taking regular wickets in the second half. Australia posted 272/9 in 50 overs.

India lost Dhawan early in a tricky chase. Kohli and Rohit had a small partnership before the Indian captain got out. Rohit Sharma scored his 41st century and became the fastest to reach 6000 runs as an opener. However, India kept losing wickets and at one stage they were reeling at 132/6.

Jadhav and Bhuvi had a great partnership which took Indian close to the target, but it was too much to ask from the middle order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored a healthy 46 runs which was the only hope for the Indian team. Jadhav chipped in with 44 runs. In the end, India lost by 35 runs and also lost the series. It was a great comeback from the Australian team after being down 0-2 in the series.

Here is what the captain had to say after the series:

Virat Kohli: Yeah we thought it was a gettable target. They got away from us a little bit at the end, and 15-20 more than we thought we were going to concede. Australia played with more passion, hunger and heart. They were braver in pressure situations, especially in the last 3 games, the way they handled the pressure, they really deserved to win.

We didn't consider the dew in this game, because we can't control that. We have to live up to the potential we have as a side. We should be good enough to bowl with a wet ball or bat on a slowish sluggish surface. We are more or less sorted with what we want to do. The guys just need to get their roles for the World Cup. Just one spot in the side that needs some discussion. You don't need any motivation for the World Cup.

Usman Khawaja: It's a lot of fun scoring hundreds and even more winning games. Very good to come back from 0-2 down, and never easy to beat India at home. I just played depending on the conditions. Our spinners, and our batters adapted really well and it was a team performance. The batters chipped in, the bowling group chipped in, and credit to all the support staff because the atmosphere was really great even after we lost the first two games.

Advertisement

Aaron Finch: It's unbelievable. The resilience and the fight that we showed was incredible. We've had our backs against the wall for a while now, but I'm really proud of the group for coming back. It's important to have a balanced side. We need a good balance of attack and defence.

You need good batsmanship on these wickets against these really talented guys like Kuldeep, Chahal and Jaddu. Like I said, people have written us off for quite a while now, but the team that we have can win us the series, and they can win us the World Cup. It was a great series all round even though India beat us resoundingly in Nagpur.

Dean Jones:

@cricketcomau what a win boys!!!

So happy for @AaronFinch5 JL and all the boys!!! T20 & ODI Series wins! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 13, 2019

Harsha Bhogle:

It is a wonderful achievement by Australia to come back from 0-2 down to win a series. The two teams started from either end of the results spectrum, India on a high and Australia in the dumps, and Australia gained more from this series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2019

Lawrence Booth:

Remarkable stuff in Delhi, where Australia have completed a 3-2 ODI win over India after being 2-0 down. The World Cup cat is officially among the pigeons. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) March 13, 2019

Mohandas Menon:

India now becomes the only side to lose an ODI series (of five or more matches) on two occasions after leading 2-0#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 13, 2019

Ayaz Memon:

Congrats Aus for winning both T20 & ODI series. Particularly the latter after losing first two matches — a quite remarkable turnaround 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2019

Daniel Brettig:

Aust win an ODI series from 0-2 down for first time ever. Aust win an ODI series in India for first time since 2009. Aust win an ODI series for first time since January 2017 #IndvAus — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) March 13, 2019

Umang Pabari:

This is also India's first ODI series defeat at home under the leadership of Virat Kohli. #INDvsAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 13, 2019

Bharath Seervi:

Australia were 0-2 down in the series.



They had to win 3 in a row to win the series (They had not won even 2 games in a row in last 2 years)



Then...



3rd ODI - defended 314

4th ODI - chased 359

5th ODI - defended 273



They performed like the Australia of early 2000s! #IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 13, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

In the end, India ended up losing 5 of the 7 games on Australia’s tour to India. That’s without Smith, Warner and Starc. And India aren’t closer to nailing the fifteen for the World Cup either. #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 13, 2019

Fletcher Doherty: