Who Said What: World reacts to Nathan Lyon's career-best Test figures

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity after the action on day one of the second Test.

04 Mar 2017

The off-spinner finished with figures of 8/50

Nathan Lyon’s career-best Test figures helped Australia bundle out India for just 189 on day one of the second Test at Bengaluru. In response, Australian openers saw through till the close of play without the loss of any wickets.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India got off to the worst possible start as they lost Abhinav Mukund for a duck. KL Rahul was the lone warrior for India, but even he fell just short of a well-deserved century as Lyon just ran through the Indian batting line-up

O’Keefe, who was the destroyer in chief in the first Test, took a backseat as Lyon registered figures of 8/50, which was the best by a visiting bowler in Tests in India. Arguably, the most puzzling of all his dismissals was that of Virat Kohli, who missed left an innocuous delivery and then wasted a DRS review on a plumb LBW decision as well.

Australia's openers make a mockery of the struggles that the hosts faced as they saw the visitors through till the close of play at 40/0, finishing just 149 runs behind India's tally at the end of day one.

Nathan Lyon

"I don't know what to say. That last hour was big for me, I had my pads on so this is the first time I have smiled. I worked a lot with John Davison in the lead-up to the BBL games, used to bowl an hour every day. He can take a lot of credit as well. There were some cracks there, and I was trying to hit some. I watched a lot of Ashwin tapes, but I stuck to my strength of getting bounce. I bowled about 1200 balls in Dubai. We worked hard as a bowling group. We discussed how to bowl in India, the toughest place to tour for us."

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Mark Butcher:

Virat is experiencing something that he can hardly recall - indecision. The rest of us know it as "batting" #INDvsAUS — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) March 4, 2017

Aus being magnificent here. No fun at all.. #INDvAUS — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) March 4, 2017

Michael Clarke:

I thought @NathLyon421 bowled really well in Pune but he has been even better today. Absolutely brilliant. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) March 4, 2017

Tom Moody:

So happy for Nathan Lyon, bowled absolutely beautifully and showed all his true class!! 8/50 #INDvAUS — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 4, 2017

Jason Gillespie:

The Indian batsmen are very indecisive against the Lyon and O'Keefe.#INDvAUS — Jason Gillespie (@dizzy259) March 4, 2017

Pat Cummins:

So happy for @NathLyon421 !!! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 4, 2017

Dean Jones:

Just bowling better lines now... some spin.. some don't... and bounce.. #confidence https://t.co/oDj0nUGppg — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 4, 2017

