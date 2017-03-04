Murali Vijay ruled out of second Test with shoulder injury

Vijay has been replaced by Mukund for the second Test at Bangalore.

Vijay has been one of India’s consistent performers in Tests

India might have won the toss in the second Test against Australia but had to make a forced change in the starting XI after Murali Vijay injured his shoulder in the first Test at Pune. The Tamil Nadu opener was replaced by his domestic teammate, Abhinav Mukund and was one of two changes to the Indian side for the second Test.

Speaking at the toss, Virat Kohli said: “We have come here fresh. We will use the learning. It looks a good wicket and a good toss to win. We will definitely bat. When we lost in Galle, the talk was about intent. The guys will come out with more intent today. Looks like a typical Bangalore wicket. One forced change, Abhinav Mukund comes in for Murali Vijay as he has done his shoulder.”

Vijay, who did the press conference ahead of the Bangalore Test, dived on his arm in the first Test and injured his shoulder. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Test, Virat Kohli only revealed that Hardik Pandya was injured and two days before the Test, Indian coach Anil Kumble revealed all members of the squad were available for selection and perhaps it was a bit of mind games to ensure that Australia didn’t know that Vijay was injured.

India’s XI for the second Test: Abhinav Mukund, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Despite his impressive performances on the field, Vijay has been struggling with injuries over the home season and India will be hoping that the injury isn’t as serious and the opener will be back for the remaining two Tests.

It could have been much worse for India as both Vijay and KL Rahul hurt their shoulders in the loss at Pune but the latter has recovered in time for the second Test while Vijay hasn’t been so lucky.