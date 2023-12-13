Who is Shoaib Bashir? 5 interesting facts about England spinner selected for India Tests

England Cricket Board (ECB) have named young player Shoaib Bashir in their squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India. Bashir has never represented England in any format of international cricket before.

He is a 20-year-old bowler, who bowls right-arm off-spin. Considering that the conditions in India will help the spinners, ECB have drafted the uncapped spinner into their squad for the important World Test Championship series.

Before the youngster receives his maiden Test cap, here's a look at the five things that fans should know about him.

#1 Shoaib Bashir has played only 6 first-class matches

It is not everyone's cup of tea to break into England's Test squad at the age of 20, but it looks like Baashir has some special talent because the selectors have picked him in the team even though he has the experience of playing just six first-class matches.

Bashir debuted for Somerset in county cricket earlier this year on June 11. In six matches, he has picked up 10 wickets. Now, he is all set to play Test cricket for England against India.

#2 Shoaib Bashir is a Pakistan origin cricketer

While Bashir was born in Surrey, his family members are from Pakistan. His Instagram bio has two flags - one of the United Kingdom and the other being Pakistan's flag, which confirms that he is a Pakistan origin player.

Notably, England have had some successful Pakistan origin spinners like Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali in the recent past. It will be interesting to see if Bashir can join that elite club.

#3 Surrey gave up on him, but Somerset gave him a chance

Bashir was born in Surrey. He played age-group cricket for his home county, but the officials at Surrey were not so impressed with his talent and let him go. Somerset then signed him for a one-year contract.

After some impressive performances across all three formats, Somerset extended his contract for two more years. He continues to be a part of the Somerset county.

#4 Shoaib Bashir has shared the dressing room with Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi

Bashir is yet to play in big T20 tournaments like IPL and BBL, but he has the experience of playing in T20 Blast and County Championships. He shared the dressing room with New Zealand pacers Neil Wagner and Matt Henry during the red-ball games.

Later in the T20 Blast, Bashir got an opportunity to spend time with New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, who was a part of the Somerset team. Sodhi's tips can help Bashir succeed in Indian conditions.

#5 Shoaib Bashir does not mind giving flight to the ball

Somerset shared a compilation of Bashir's wickets on YouTube last year. Looking at his bowling style, one can say that he is not a mystery spinner or a modern-day off-spinner, who focuses on stopping runs and bowling quicker.

Bashir seems to be a traditional finger spinner, who does not mind giving flight to the ball. It looks like accuracy is his strength. The Indian batters will look to study his bowling style before the series starts.