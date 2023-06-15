Who has won the most Ashes series? 

The traditional rivalry between England and Australia is set to resume when the two sides take the field in a five-match Ashes Test series. The Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham is scheduled to host the first Test from June 16-20.

The hype for the upcoming Ashes is palpable as it is considered as one of the most heated rivalries in cricket, taking place roughly every two years.

Both England and Australia have stacked up a wonderful roster, with several world-beating players in their ranks.

Led by Ben Stokes, the hosts have transformed themselves into a dominant force in Tests. Their 'Bazball' approach is making the rounds and the side is expected to continue to assert their dominance.

Australia, meanwhile, have all the momentum on their side after lifting their first-ever World Test Championship last week. The Pat Cummins-led side beat India by 209 runs in London to bag the WTC title for the 2021-23 cycle.

England or Australia - Who has dominated the Ashes?

With the latest edition of the Ashes set to get underway on Friday, we take a brief look at the history of the legendary rivalry.

The first Ashes series dates back to 1882 and the rivalry has been a close one. There have been 72 Ashes series till date.

Australia hold a slight edge, having won 34 Ashes series while England have been victorious in 32 of them. Six Ashes series have ended in a draw. In case of a drawn series, the urn is retained by the team which won the previous series.

England dominated the Ashes in the initial years, winning 11 of the first 12 editions. Australia hit back by winning four series in a row from 1897-98 to 1902. Both teams took turns to dominate the Ashes over the next few decades. However, by the end of the 1980s, Australia became a far more superior team.

In the recent past, Australia have been unbeaten four times out of five in the series, with their last series defeat coming in 2015. In the last Ashes tour, Australia decimated England 4-0.

In terms of matches, the two teams have collided with each other in 340 Tests. Australia have had the upper hand in the head-to-head battle, winning 140 of those encounters. England, meanwhile, have been victorious in 108 matches. The remaining 92 Tests have ended in a draw.

With both sides being almost equally balanced this time around, the upcoming fixtures are expected to be high-voltage clashes.

