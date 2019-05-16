×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Why a 10-team tournament does not augur well for the popularity of the sport

Rahul Motipalle
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.38K   //    16 May 2019, 05:47 IST

With as many as 2.5 billion fans, cricket is the second most popular sport in the world. Though the number looks quite big on paper, when looked at from a geographical point of view, it is restricted to the Indian subcontinent in Asia, the United Kingdom, the Australian Continent, the Caribbean islands and a few pockets of Africa that include South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

A major part of the world does not know how cricket is played, nor does it understand the buzz surrounding the sport.

The Indian team at the 2011 World Cup
The Indian team at the 2011 World Cup

Against such a backdrop, one would expect the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take every possible measure to popularize the game. However, the principal cricketing body of the world went in the polar opposite direction by trimming the number of participating teams to 10, taking the sport more than two decades back (the last time the number of participating teams was so few in number was in the 1992 World Cup).

At a time when everyone was excited about the possibility of the associate nations playing the Test-playing nations more frequently, this decision from ICC was a shocker.

In fact, Sachin Tendulkar strongly batted in favor of an increase in the number of teams in the World Cup after seeing the show that the Associate Nations put up in the 2015 edition. Ireland and Zimbabwe were always in the hunt to make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament, whereas Bangladesh, who are no more merely giant-killers, defeated England in the league stages to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The 2007 World Cup was probably the best World Cup played so far from a participation point of view. A total of 16 teams got to play in the tourney, which again decreased to 14 in 2011 and 2015. The 2007 edition was a FIFA-esque tournament with each group having four teams, wherein the top two teams progressed to the subsequent rounds.

Here’s the thing about making more teams playing in the World Cup. Say we increase the number of playing teams to 16, or 24 (as Tendulkar once requested the ICC). More teams mean more groups, but smaller ones. It's like in a FIFA World Cup, where you have 8 groups of 4 teams each.

When you have less teams in a group, what happens is that once a Test-playing nation is upset by one of the minnows, there is no room to recover. One shock defeat, and the World Cup is as good as over for a major team.

India and Pakistan got eliminated in the group stages of the 2007 World Cup in the exact way mentioned above. But these two sides getting eliminated in such an embarrassing fashion became the talking point of the tournament, and the very format of the tournament came under the scanner.

Advertisement

The TRPs and attendance at the host stadia consequently dwindled due to the exit of two major teams, particularly India, and this resulted in lower than expected revenues for the ICC as well.

Possibly as a matter of precaution, the ICC decided to revise the format for 2011. They came up with a format of two groups consisting of seven teams each, so that all major teams had enough chances to bounce back if they received a shock defeat at the hands of one of the lower ranked teams.

Though there were some shock defeats in this tournament too, the format ensured that all the major teams progressed to the quarterfinals.

But even this format was not enough to prevent England from bowing out of the tournament in the group stages of the 2015 World Cup.

As a last resort, the ICC completely obliterated the surprise factor of the tournament by limiting the number of teams to 10. They made it a round-robin tournament instead of the more exciting knockout-themed event.

The intention of the ICC may not have been to stagnate the worldwide popularity of cricket, but that is exactly what might happen in the aftermath of the decision. Even in India, football is well on its way to becoming a major alternative to cricket as far as sporting entertainment is concerned.

As a sport enthusiast who watches both cricket and football, I have always been amazed by the beauty of the FIFA World Cup. There are surprises in almost each of the eight groups, and it is always an exciting prospect to see giants like Germany, Spain and Brazil eliminated by lower-ranked and underrated teams like Costa Rica, Croatia and Colombia.

With the move to trim down the size of the World Cup, the ICC has unfortunately eliminated any possibility of the event becoming as exciting as the FIFA version. The message seems clear: stop dreaming about cricket becoming more popular. Stop dreaming about 24-team World Cups. In the eyes of the rest of the world, cricket will remain this elite game which goes on for days together and which is played by a few lunatics.

Is that really the message that the ICC should be conveying?

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup, schedule, news, points table, live score, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Combined XI of players not selected for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why India should play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the event
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why India should face Pakistan in the ICC 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome Tendulkar towers in mother of all battles in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: India lose by not playing Pakistan, says Sunil Gavaskar
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Wasim Akram reveals his favorites for the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
3 World Cup-bound wicket-keepers who idolize MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: What to make of Sourav Ganguly’s choice of the four possible semi-finalists
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup: A look at the significant stats from India vs Pakistan matches at the showpiece event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us