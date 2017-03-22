Why BCCI's move to offer Grade A contracts to Test specialists deserves applause

Revamped regime sends out a strong message to aspiring cricketers as well as global detractors.

by Ram Kumar Opinion 22 Mar 2017, 21:14 IST

The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay have done more than enough to earn recognition

Among other things, cricket administrators in India are often accused of being partisan to the financial lures of limited-overs formats rather than reiterating the value of Tests. After all, this is the same country which gave birth to the biggest pyjama party in the game. Even the organization governing the sport takes the curious name of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Perhaps all signs point to the proverbial elephant in the room.

However, recent developments have brushed aside all those pre-conceived notions. Before they were jettisoned by the Supreme Court, the Anurag Thakur-led regime scheduled as many as 13 Tests in the 2016/17 season. The initiative emphasised the need for India to carve an abundantly-filled home season revolving around the game’s oldest format.

Since taking over the affairs of the BCCI earlier this year, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have shored up the country’s commitment to Test cricket. On Wednesday, they announced the updated annual contracts which see the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay and Ravindra Jadeja entering the Grade A category.

Usually reserved for high-profile names who play multiple formats and/or possess immense marketing power, the presence of Test specialists such as Pujara and Vijay restate the BCCI’s thought-process. Debunking stereotypes, the move also sends out a strong message to aspiring cricketers in India as well as detractors outside of it.

Reward for traditional thinking and tireless work

Jadeja‘s Test performances far exceed his limited-overs exploits

During the previous list of contracts, Pujara and Vijay found themselves in the Grade B category even as Jadeja was in Grade C. The former duo earned INR 50 lakhs while the latter gained INR 25 lakhs. In sharp contrast, the revised remuneration has propelled all three players to the topmost classification. Aside from the climb, the retainers for all categories have been doubled. At present, the trio stand to earn INR 2 crores per year.

Even though Jadeja also features in the white-ball formats, his metronomic accuracy becomes a highly valuable asset in Tests. On the other hand, Pujara and Vijay have been pigeon-holed as Test specialists.

In an era of limited-overs razzmatazz, the duo’s penchant for seeing off tough spells and crafting steady partnerships at the top of the order make them an exotic breed.

The Tamil Nadu opener and the Saurashtra number three average more in tandem than any other batting pair in Indian Test history. In changing times, their resilience has been the cornerstone of India’s rise to the top of the table.

Despite having to respond to scoreboard pressure more often than not, they set the foundation for the more flamboyant lower-order batsmen to take center stage.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has formed a formidable bowling combination with Ravichandran Ashwin. Armed with the ability to push the batsman’s patience to unmanageable limits, the left-arm spinner’s rapid progress as a Test bowler has culminated in him reaching the numero uno spot in the ICC rankings. Unlike his adroitness with the red ball, he does not quite evoke the same effect with its white counterpart.

Protecting the sanctity of Test cricket

Virat Kohli‘s appointment as captain has sparked a renewed interest in Test cricket

Reportedly, the decision to overhaul the central contracts has come in the wake of skipper Virat Kohli’s discussions with the pre-existing BCCI top brass as well as the CoA ranging from last October to the aftermath of the recently concluded Bengaluru Test.

Since taking over the Test captaincy, the 28-year-old has publicly harped on the necessity to protect the age-old format’s sanctity.

Aside from being the team’s nerve center on the field, Kohli is steadfastly emerging as a statesman off it. Even though he is fashioning a Test unit in his own image, the vibrant leader realises the importance of encouraging players to thrive in their own natural identities.

By prioritising the traditional format and those who feature prominently in it, the authorities running the game in India seem to have taken the captain’s cue.

It’s not just about the money. Upon placing the Test specialists in the same bracket as Kohli and MS Dhoni, BCCI has bestowed them the uppermost pedestal in Indian cricket. For any aspiring cricketer coveting a lucrative IPL contract rather than working hard to earn the country’s Test cap, the move is a statement on its own.