Why does Ajinkya Rahane score so few 'daddy hundreds'?

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 26 Oct 2019, 01:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Rahane

In the third Test of the recently concluded series against South Africa at Ranchi, Ajinkya Rahane joined Rohit Sharma in the middle as India were precariously placed at 39/3 on the first morning of the match.

What followed was a sublime display of batsmanship by two men who were under some pressure at the start of the series.

While Rohit had already stuck twin hundreds in the opening Test, Rahane was still searching for that elusive big score at home. He was still struggling to get past the promising starts and occasional half-centuries, almost as though he was jinxed.

In the second Test too Rahane got off to a decent start, but failed to seize the opportunity as he was dismissed for 59. However, at Ranchi, Rahane was determined to bring a turnaround in his fortunes. And from 39/3 India’s crisis man stepped up to the challenge, carving out a beautiful, crisp 115.

Rahane's partnership with Rohit put India in the driver’s seat. In the process, the talented Mumbai batsman also ended a drought at home, scoring his first century in three years on home soil.

Before the series in the Caribbean earlier this August, Rahane had had a torrid time with the bat for nearly three years, and was close to being axed from the Test side. In that context, his two recent centuries - against the Windies and the Proteas - could not have come at a better time.

That said, one key aspect that still seems to be haunting Rahane is his inability to score what they call ‘daddy hundreds’.

Daddy hundreds are important to the outcome of any contest, and are often the difference between the team getting to a decent total and a mammoth one. The likes of Graham Gooch, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag had the enviable habit of carrying on and on once they reached their century mark, which put them in rarefied air.

Brian Lara was famous for scoring daddy hundreds

Advertisement

As far as Rahane is concerned, out of his 11 hundreds, only one has been in excess of 150 - against New Zealand at Indore, back in 2016. In addition, the 31-year-old has been dismissed four times between the score of 100 and 120; his most recent dismissal for 115 has once again sparked the debate about his inability to put on huge runs on the board.

The talented Mumbai batsman seems to possess all the shots in the book and a fine technique as well, but always seems to find ways of getting dismissed.

Just as he tends to throw his wicket away after getting off to a good start, the 31-year old seems to suffer from complacency once he gets past his ton too. While it is true that he is one of the most selfless players in the team and that batting at No. 5 provides him with limited opportunities to score big, he does also give the impression of a player who goes through sudden dips in intensity and concentration.

It is unfair to draw comparisons between two players with different roles, but Rahane seems to lack the appetite for big runs that his teammates Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara appear to have in abundance. Rohit’s 176 and double hundred in the first and third Tests respectively, Kohli’s record of seven double hundreds and Pujara’s recent heroics Down Under are some of the examples that Rahane needs to learn from if he wishes to do full justice to his immense potential.

Rahane needs to learn the art of scoring daddy hundreds from his captain Kohli

It is often said that having low expectations is a bigger crime than failure. And that could well be the reason behind Rahane’s inability to translate his starts into big scores - he doesn't seem to expect as much from himself as some of his peers do.

For Rahane to mature into an all-round, complete player, it is imperative that the Mumbai batsman demands more of himself. Considering his caliber and temperament, he should have left a more authoritative mark on international cricket by now.

There is no doubt that the Mumbai batsman has immense potential. But the bridge between potential and success can only be crossed by the right attitude, self-belief and hard work.

Rahane certainly seems like an extremely hard-working player. But can he improve his attitude and self-belief to go with that, so that his contributions to the team are maximized?

It will be interesting to see how Rahane fares in India’s upcoming assignments, now that he is back among the runs. His fans would be hoping that his next century turns into a 'daddy hundred' - which would only be fitting for a batsman of his talent.